VRX Simulators and NAGRA Partner on eSports in the Cinema

"As gaming's transformation to competitive eSports continues to gain momentum, and most research confirms hyper-growth will continue for the foreseeable future, it bodes well for the partnership and for the exhibition market. Viewership has already surpassed some professional sports on a viewer-by-event basis and major brands, sponsors and leagues are waking up to new realities and opportunities to reach new audiences, now including the UberScreen," said Robert Stanners, CEO of VRX. "While the eSports market is typically disconnected from real sports engagement, the VRX award-winning engineering, technology and racing platform brings connected and immersive entertainment to neighborhoods and communities across North America and to audiences worldwide."

A differentiating factor is that the platform is provided 'As A Service', so that the technology can be deployed meeting demands for quality and reliability without friction for the SIM league & stakeholders. Sponsors and brands, desperate for engagement with the exploding eSports audience, now have a solid business to rally around.

"VRX world class engineering, comprehensive platform and tier one support are central to our eSports and Sports growth strategy," said Glenn Morten, Vice President – Strategy & Solutions for NAGRA. "As demand in the market continues, the VRX platform ideally positions us to aggregate disparate eSports elements into a homogenous, entertainment-focused venue platform. VRX will leverage the myCinema AI driven fandom platform and loyalty systems to reach and drive fans to the theater to participate in and view their unique eSports experience."

"We are normalizing and standardizing our segment of the eSports market with an end to end, interactive and immersive system including hardware, gaming software and business systems. Additionally, we are embracing scoring, ranking, standards and control as central services to the platform. Efforts are underway to better organize and regulate the eSports industry overall, but these are still early stage with no authority or standards yet established," says Robert Stanners, CEO of VRX. "The myCinema platform provides the tools, data and loyalty systems critical to running our business. Attracting & maintaining audience can be automated so we can focus on bringing structure and organization to our program. We will integrate with myCinema services, establishing better control of our data and allowing us to focus on quality and reliability for our aggressive league rollout. We will deliver ROI and feedback capabilities to all eRacing stakeholders through a comprehensive stack of business and management systems not currently typical in the eSports or Motorsports markets."

VRX is bringing new opportunities to Sponsors, players, drivers, manufacturers and brands throughout the gaming value chain. Stay tuned for more news from VRX and NAGRA at E3 where we will continue our progress for where eSports meets Motorsports through unique, theatrical exhibition.

About VRX

VRX are a global leader building the world's most advanced simulation systems, integrating technology and software to create fully immersive experiences and bring audiences directly into the action. Leveraging over 20 years of engineering, development and deployment practice in the simulator space, today we are supporting gaming and eSports initiatives for participants and the global audience through our partner network and live streaming solutions. Please visit vrx.ca for more information.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information

Media Contact

Declan Dinnadge

VRX Simulators

ddinnadge@vrx.ca

Steve Elzer

Elzer & Associates

+1 213 607 3591

steve@elzerassociates.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrx-simulators-and-nagra-partner-on-esports-in-the-cinema-300635245.html

SOURCE VRX Simulators

Related Links

http://www.vrx.ca

