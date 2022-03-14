VS Associates Appoints Malcolm McNeil as Executive Vice President

WEST HILLS, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VS Associates, Inc., a leading investment services company, welcomes Malcolm McNeil as their new Executive Vice President. Malcolm McNeil is an International Commercial attorney and brings over 35 years of experience to VS Associates.

Malcolm McNeil - VS Associates, Inc. - Executive Vice President

"We are very excited to welcome Malcolm to our team at VS Associates," said Valentino Scott, Chairman and CEO of VS Associates. "Malcolm brings a tighter focus on business management and customer relationship expertise to our colleagues. He is a great role model for employees and clients who come into contact with him."

VS Associates began the search for a new Executive Vice President in order to continue growth with new clients and expand the management team.

Malcolm's skills cross borders, business sectors, and disciplines. This broad experience allows him to quickly analyze complex factual issues and find unique and sensible solutions.

"I'm excited to join VS Associates," said Malcolm McNeil. "We have a strong and experienced investment services team and we are going to continue to build this team and service to the next level of excellence."

While at the law firm, Arent Fox LLP, Malcolm received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Young Lawyers and received the International Lawyer Award in Cyprus.

He is presently the First Vice President of the Beverly Hills Bar Association. He is also an appointed mediator for the US District Court, Central District of California. He is a board member and audit chair of California Lutheran University and the Exceptional Children's Foundation.

Malcolm McNeil will be managing the business operations of the company and working with the client relationship team. He will help direct the charge on developing new client opportunities and supporting those efforts with his management skills.

About VS Associates, Inc.

Clients have turned to Valentino Scott and his team of financial advisors for guidance in reaching their retirement and investment goals. The team at VS Associates works closely with every client to help develop a strategic, comprehensive financial plan that's tailored to maximize the potential of each client's unique situation. These services include financial guidance, wealth management and investment products to help client's reach their retirement goals.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc.

Member FINRA and SPICA. A Registered Investment Advisor.

Supervisory Branch: 2300 E. Katella Ave., Suite 200, Anaheim, CA 92806

(800) 880-4234 | Fax (714) 456-1799

Centaurus Financial, Inc. and VS Associates, Inc. are not Affiliated companies.

Media Contact:

Tom Krutilek

Marketing Director

[email protected]

(818) 998-3353 ext. 316

https://www.vsainc.com/

SOURCE VS Associates, Inc.