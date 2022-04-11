WEST HILLS, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VS Associates, Inc., a leading financial services company, welcomes Tom Krutilek as their new Director of Marketing. Tom Krutilek is a high-performing marketing executive and brings over 25 years of experience to VS Associates.

VS Associates appoints Tom Krutilek as Director of Marketing. Tom Krutilek is a high-performing marketing executive and brings over 25 years of experience to VS Associates. VS Associates, Inc., a leading financial services company, welcomes Tom Krutilek as their new Director of Marketing. Tom Krutilek is a high-performing marketing executive and brings over 25 years of experience to VS Associates.

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to our team at VS Associates," said Valentino Scott, Chairman, and CEO of VS Associates. "Tom will bring a greater focus on marketing, branding and customer relationship experience to our colleagues. He is a results-oriented leader who will inspire our team, and help them grow personally and professionally."

VS Associates began the search for a new Director of Marketing in order to continue growth with new clients and expand the capabilities of the management team.

Tom's strategic marketing experience encompasses traditional marketing expertise and digital marketing proficiency. He has a track record of managing high-performing marketing teams, growing brands, and planning strategic campaigns that grow market share.

"I'm excited to join VS Associates," said Tom Krutilek. "We have a strong and experienced investment services team and we will leverage their experience and top-quality client service to build the VS Associates brand."

Before joining VS Associates, Tom worked as a marketing and advertising agency executive with multiple leading brands, including McDonald's, Safeway/Vons, Target, Macy's, Lee Jeans, Clorox, and more. He led the branding, advertising, licensing, and promotional marketing initiatives while developing key programs to deliver against key objectives. Tom also successfully negotiated licensing programs with many major studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Studios, Paramount, and many others.

Tom Krutilek will be managing the marketing and business development for the company and working with the client services team. He will help direct the charge on developing new client opportunities and supporting those initiatives with his marketing and management skills.

About VS Associates, Inc.

Clients have turned to Valentino Scott and his team of financial advisors for guidance in reaching their retirement and investment goals. The team at VS Associates works closely with every client to help develop a strategic, comprehensive financial plan that's tailored to maximize the potential of each client's unique situation. These services include financial guidance, wealth management, and investment products to help clients reach their retirement goals.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc.

Member FINRA and SPICA. A Registered Investment Advisor.

Supervisory Branch: 2300 E. Katella Ave., Suite 200, Anaheim, CA 92806

(800) 880-4234 | Fax (714) 456-1799

Centaurus Financial, Inc. and VS Associates, Inc. are not Affiliated companies.

Media Contact:

Tom Krutilek

Marketing Director

[email protected]com

(818) 998-3353 ext. 316

https://www.vsainc.com/

SOURCE VS Associates, Inc.