V&S Galvanizing Appoints Rich Collins as President/CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V&S Galvanizing, a leading hot-dip galvanizing service provider, recently announced a new President/CEO, Rich Collins. Mr. Collins succeeds former CEO, Brian Miller.

Mr. Collins has been with V&S since 2010 and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role with past sales and marketing positions at the company, having most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, where he led growth oriented sales for V&S's nine US facilities.

"Under Rich's leadership, V&S Galvanizing's commercial team has grown in capability and impact, implementing sales and pricing strategies that have directly contributed to the business's continued success, said Tim Tehan, Group President at Hill & Smith PLC, the parent company of V&S Galvanizing.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead V&S Galvanizing into our next phase of growth. Our company's ongoing commitment to our employees and customers will be unwavering moving forward," said Mr. Collins.

About V&S Galvanizing

V&S Galvanizing is a galvanizing service provider that believes in safely doing what we say we'll do and continually investing in our people, our equipment, and our experience to ensure total customer satisfaction.

A Voigt & Schweitzer company and part of Hill & Smith PLC, V&S Galvanizing is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with eight strategically located facilities across the US.

For more information on V&S Galvanizing, visit www.hotdipgalvanizing.com

About Hill & Smith PLC

Hill & Smith PLC is a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services. The Group employs 4,500 people worldwide with the majority employed by its autonomous, agile, customer focused operating businesses based in the US, UK, Australia and India. The Group head office is in the UK and Hill & Smith PLC is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HILS.L).

The Group's operating businesses are organised into three main business divisions:

Galvanizing Services: increasing the sustainability and maintenance free life of steel products including structural steel work, lighting, bridges and other products for industrial and infrastructure markets.

Engineered Solutions: supplying engineered steel and composite solutions for a wide range of infrastructure markets including power generation and distribution, marine, rail and housing. The division also supplies engineered pipe supports for the water, power and liquid natural gas markets and seismic protection solutions.

Roads & Security: supplying products and services to support road and highway infrastructure including temporary and permanent road safety barriers, intelligent traffic solutions, street lighting columns and bridge parapets. In addition, the division includes two businesses which are market leaders in the provision of off-grid solar lighting and power solutions. The security portfolio includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing and automated gate solutions.

