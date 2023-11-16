VSBLTY AI SECURITY TECHNOLOGY NOW PROTECTING MORE U.S. SYNAGOGUES AS ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS DRAMATICALLY INCREASE

The Anti-Defamation League Recorded Almost 400% Increase in Preliminary Antisemitic Incidents Year Over Year

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the company is deploying its complete security solution in more U.S. synagogues. In a joint effort with business partners and concerned community groups, the system is designed to protect congregations, which has become increasingly important to religious leaders with the increase in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported a 388 percent year over year increase in U.S. antisemitic incidents that include harassment, vandalism and assault. The ADA also reports that the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. is up 300 percent since the start of the Gaza War.

VSBLTY is already providing its security technology for several of America's largest synagogues, and its complete security solution is now being installed at a prominent New England synagogue. Utilizing an array of CCTV cameras, backed with VSBLTY's AI solution, the detection of "persons of interest" (using advanced facial recognition) weapons, and other threats can be identified from a distance. Once a threat is recognized, a preemptive alarm is triggered, and the required authorities are alerted. The purpose is to proactively detect the threat and act upon it before that threat has an opportunity to become an incident.

Many religious leaders have expressed their concern about the dramatic increase in antisemitic incidents throughout the U.S. since October 7. In the one-month period between Oct. 7 and Nov. 7, 2023, the ADL Center on Extremism documented 832 antisemitic incidents of assault, vandalism and harassment across the U.S., an average of nearly 28 incidents a day. This represents a 316 percent increase from the 200 incidents reported during the same period in 2022. 

"Our proprietary advanced security technology is ideally suited to protect houses of worship," said VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "It is essential that congregations are protected during services and that members, guests and students feel safe at other social and educational events. This security technology provides both. By significantly extending the safety perimeter, our proactive security approach is intended to prevent, rather than merely detect, violent incidents and save lives. With the troubling increase in religion-based violence this year, we are experiencing further demand for our AI-driven security technology," Hutton added.

VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

