VSBLTY PRAISES MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY'S SCHOOL SAFETY INITIATIVE

10 Aug, 2023, 03:05 ET

Actor Creates Organization to Help Schools Access Over a Billion Dollars in Grant Money

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, applauds the efforts of Matthew McConaughey's organization that will assist schools in accessing the over one billion dollars in grant money available through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.  

https://www.greenlightsgrantinitiative.org is a one-stop shop for accessing grants along with tools and tutorials. Its purpose is to make the grant application process more streamlined and accessible. In some cases, the organization will apply on a school's behalf. 

On July 20, 2023, Matthew McConaughey posted a video outlining and updating his initiative https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMpdgcUjANM.

"There is the need, there is the funding, and there is the technology, yet bringing these components together for a solution is proving to be challenging for some school districts," explained Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY. "We applaud the initiative created by McConaughey and his wife to help schools access available funding and, ultimately, implement safety solutions. We look forward in being able to play a small part in this noble effort to make our schools and our children safer."

VSBLTY's AI-driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when applying contextual data, including the ability to recognize weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd. 

With various partners, VSBLTY has launched a vigorous campaign with its Vector technology to provide protection to U.S. schools and houses of worship and to scale up these deployments. This additional funding and streamlined access could help accelerate these installations and rollouts. 

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see. By utilizing facial recognition, age and gender, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and measurement through customized ads on in-store digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

Using its proprietary AI software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives.

