VSBLTY RECEIVES P.O. FOR $500K TO CO-DEVELOP AI-DRIVEN RETAIL POS SOLUTIONS

Development to be Completed by Year End Will Use Computer Vision to ID Products & Validate Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology, is developing in tandem with two global partners, a retail test program that will enable specific product recognition and point-of-sale purchase validation, provide enhancements to inventory controls, and drive more insightful and timely analytics and reporting. The first phase of the collaboration, funded in part by VSBLTY's partners, is being developed in neighborhood bodegas in Mexico City and will be completed by Q1 2024.

"This exciting project is the first step in a long-term alliance that will not only dramatically improve product control and upgrade how retail is managed but will also enable brands to evaluate in-store advertising messages," according to VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "Using VSBLTY's suite of computer vision software, we can create solutions to recognize any kind of product, automatically validate sales, and build anonymized analytics that will enlighten retail management and directly link media views in retail with improvements in impulse purchases."  

Investor Relations

Harbor Access
Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401
[email protected]

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877
[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see. By utilizing facial recognition, age and gender, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and measurement through customized ads on in-store digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

Using its proprietary AI software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives.

