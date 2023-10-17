VS&Co Launches First-Ever VS & PINK Adaptive Collections

VS & PINK Adaptive collections include beautifully constructed bras and panties that offer ease, comfort, and style for women with disabilities.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret and PINK announced the launch of VS & PINK Adaptive, their first-ever collections of intimates for women with disabilities. With the support of GAMUT Management (GAMUT), the premier consulting and talent management company working with and for people with disabilities. VS & PINK Adaptive was developed by incorporating direct feedback from people with disabilities throughout every step, including wear testing, focus groups, feedback panels and more. The collections are reflective of the company's mission to celebrate women of all body types, sizes and abilities, and it is proud to be the first major fashion brand to offer adaptive intimate products both online and in select stores.

GAMUT Seal of Approval™ Victoria's Secret and PINK are the first intimate brands to earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval™ for intimates - the only certification in the market that signifies authenticity and inclusion of people with disabilities in the development and marketing of adaptive products and services, further reinforcing the brand's commitment and dedication to creating products for all women.

"Having VS and PINK Adaptive available in both Victoria's Secret and PINK's most popular collections, featuring easy wearability and comfort in such beautiful styles and colorways is incredible – and we are so proud to share them both online and in select stores to meet the needs of women with disabilities," said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer at Victoria's Secret.

"From development to marketing, women with disabilities were at the forefront of bringing VS and PINK Adaptive to life. We're pleased to continue to honor, welcome and champion all women in such an authentic way through this new collection," said Lydia Smith, Chief Diversity Officer at Victoria's Secret

"As the first intimates brand to earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval™, we are honored to have partnered with Victoria's Secret and PINK throughout the creation of VS and PINK Adaptive to ensure an authentic approach of integrating women with disabilities throughout the go-to-market journey," said Mindy Scheier, Founder and CEO of GAMUT Management

VS & PINK Adaptive is available in Victoria's Secret and PINK's most popular intimate lines, including Victoria's Secret's Body by Victoria and PINK's Wear Everywhere. Also available in a variety of colors and prints, the collections feature magnetic closures for ease, sensory-friendly fabric, fully adjustable and convertible front straps, period panties and more. VS Adaptive bras are available in cups B-G and bands 32-44, and VS Adaptive panties are available in XS-XXL. PINK's Adaptive bras are available in cups A-DDD and bands 32-42, and PINK's Adaptive panties are available in sizes XS-XXL. Victoria's Secret and PINK Adaptive intimates start at $16.50 for panties, and $36.95 for bras.

To shop VS & PINK Adaptive, visit victoriassecret.com as well as select store locations nationwide. Select store locations can be found in the following link:

https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/adaptive-store-locator

