VSEAT's noseless bike seat to appear on ABC's Shark Tank on April 12

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VSEAT® , creators of the revolutionary noseless and bumpless bicycle seat, is proud to announce its upcoming appearance on ABC's Shark Tank. Watch founders Ani Armstrong and Bryan Visintin present their innovative design to the Sharks on Friday, April 12 at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

Ani and Bryan created the VSEAT® in 2017. As a trainer in West LA, Bryan always insisted his clients cycle as part of their workouts. That is until Ani cited persistent pain from her bike seat. Their invention, the VSEAT®, promotes a healthier and more comfortable cycling experience by eliminating the pressures of traditional saddles. While saddles place pressure on the perineum and are known to cause nerve damage, erectile dysfunction and more, the VSEAT®'s ergonomic design distributes the rider's weight to the more supportive sit bones. The wider base and noseless design results in a pain free ride and improved groin health.

"We are so proud of the impact the VSEAT® has had on the cycling community and are thrilled for the Shark Tank audience to see what we've worked so hard on," said Visintin. "As a trainer, I've always found cycling to be a valuable part of maintaining health and fitness, which is why spreading the word about a healthier cycling experience on Shark Tank is such a rewarding opportunity."

"After seven years growing VSEAT®, sharing our innovation with the Sharks feels like a monumental opportunity," said Armstrong. "We hope this opens the eyes for serious and casual cyclists that they deserve to feel better about their next ride."

Tune in to ABC on Friday, April 12 at 8 PM ET/PT to watch the VSEAT® on Shark Tank. For more information or to arrange an interview with the founders, please email Andrew Luftglass at [email protected] .

The VSEAT® bicycle seat is a revolutionary ergonomic design, proudly designed and made in the USA, that prioritizes comfort and support for cyclists of all levels. Featuring a unique shape and superior pressure relief, the VSEAT® provides stability, reducing discomfort and strain during long rides. Its sleek design ensures a comfortable fit for each rider, promoting optimal performance and enjoyment on any cycling adventure.

