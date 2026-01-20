VSI® Performs World's First Bertolotti Resection Surgery Utilizing Augmented Reality

Breakthrough technique by VSI Spine Surgeon Dr. Colin Haines advances a new global standard for precision bone removal and rapid patient recovery

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic breakthrough for spine surgery, Dr. Colin Haines, a leading minimally invasive spine surgeon at VSI, has successfully performed the world's first Bertolotti resection using augmented reality (AR) surgical guidance—a pioneering procedure that removed the pain-causing abnormal bone and restored the patient's transverse process to its intended anatomical shape, reducing the risk of incomplete resection, persistent pain, and repeat surgery.

Dr. Colin Haines (VSI) performs the world's first Bertolotti resection surgery using real-time 3D augmented reality visualization in the operating room to precisely resect the pain-causing abnormal bone in Bertolotti syndrome.

"This is not just an advancement in technology, it's an advancement in patient care," said Dr. Haines. "At VSI, we are redefining solutions for patients with conditions that were once challenging to diagnose and treat."

Bertolotti resections used to rely on X-ray imaging alone and mental reconstruction by the surgeon, increasing the risk of destabilizing the spine or leaving painful bone from an incomplete decompression. Augmented reality changes this entirely. A real-time, three-dimensional holographic view of the patient's spine is projected into the surgical field, aligned with actual anatomy. Dr. Haines layered AR with VSI's high-precision navigation, minimally invasive tools, and advanced imaging to create a digital surgical ecosystem that enhances planning, execution, and confirmation. For patients, this allows surgeons to validate anatomy, confirm complete resection, and protect critical structures with confidence.

"After treating hundreds of patients with Bertolotti Syndrome, I've learned how much the shape of the bone can vary from person to person," said Dr. Colin Haines. "Even with extensive experience, relying on X-rays alone carries the risk of leaving painful bone behind. CT-based technologies, including augmented reality, allow me to see the spine clearly in three dimensions, be more precise during surgery, and deliver the best possible outcomes for my patients."

For patients with Bertolotti Syndrome, an extra piece of bone connecting the lowest vertebra to the pelvis can create chronic lower back pain from bone-on-bone arthritis at this joint. Through specialized techniques and modern technology, many patients can have their lives restored through the surgical removal of this painful bone and the re-creation of the body's normal anatomy. Using augmented reality in this resection surgery, Dr. Haines was able to visualize exactly where the abnormal transverse process began and ended, allowing him to remove only the painful bone while preserving the surrounding joints, ligaments, and stabilizing structures. This level of accuracy enabled true anatomic restoration, rather than simply bone removal, creating a surgical endpoint that could be confirmed with confidence.

This milestone underscores VSI's dedication to patients with rare and complex conditions such as Bertolotti syndrome, combining cutting-edge research, advanced technology, and specialized surgical precision. As a recognized leader in augmented reality-guided surgery, robotic navigation, and minimally invasive CT-navigated spine techniques, VSI continues to redefine care for complex spinal disorders—restoring mobility, reducing pain, and helping patients return to active, fulfilling lives.

About VSI:

VSI, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a nationally ranked spine center providing advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for spine conditions, including complex disorders such as Bertolotti syndrome. For nearly 35 years, VSI's independent model has delivered exceptional outcomes for over 100,000 patients worldwide. The team of board-certified spine specialists offers modern, highly personalized care supported by a concierge-style patient experience.

Explore more on VSI's Get Back To Your Life® podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

