VSiN Continues Expansion With Launch on Leading Live Streaming Service Sling TV

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network), the first media network dedicated to sports gambling information, is launching on Sling TV, America's number-one live TV streaming service. Available on Sling TV today as a standalone channel for $4 per month, VSiN will deliver dynamic content to the growing number of Americans who wager on sports.

VSiN delivers more than 80 hours of live linear programming each week, including legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger's "My Guys in the Desert," which airs weekdays at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. All VSiN shows originate from a showcase studio in the busiest sportsbook in Las Vegas at the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa - the equivalent of CNBC being on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

"With more subscribers than any other live TV streaming service, Sling TV provides an amazing opportunity for us to reach the large and growing group of sports fans seeking credible, actionable sports betting information," said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. "With this distribution deal, as well as others we've announced over the past several months, we are better able to reach the folks who wager on sports wherever they may be, while securing our position as the only full-time network dedicated exclusively to sports gambling."

Starting at $25 per month, Sling TV is an over-the-top (OTT) content platform that delivers live TV and on-demand entertainment instantly to a variety of smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers, smartphones, virtual reality headsets and streaming devices. Sling TV is the pioneer of live, OTT multichannel TV services that can be taken anywhere, helping form and define the rapidly growing OTT/streaming industry. Sling TV lets users pick their personal channel lineup, starting with a base service and adding only the genre-based extras, premium channels and à la carte channels they want. With no long-term contracts, rental equipment or hidden fees, Sling TV is an advanced and affordable alternative to watch favorite cable television programming at home or on the go.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry. With backing from MLB All-Star Ryan Howard and his venture capital firm SeventySix Capital, VSiN is changing the way people watch and listen to sports.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can also access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, NESN, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sportsbook at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

