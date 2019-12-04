VSiN Further Strengthens Management Team With the Addition of Derek Van Nostran as Chief Marketing Officer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network), the first network dedicated to sports betting, today announced the appointment of Derek Van Nostran as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. The digital marketing and OTT industry leader joins VSiN from Sinclair Digital, where he was head of OTT marketing. Van Nostran will head VSiN's strategic marketing efforts to grow audiences across platforms, increase advertising revenue, drive VSiN distribution to OTT platforms, and continue to develop the VSiN brand identity.

"We couldn't be more excited to add Derek to the growing VSiN team," said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. "His experience and track record of driving growth at both startups and media giants like Sinclair, CNN and The Weather Channel will be invaluable as we work to maintain and exceed the extraordinary growth we've achieved by capitalizing on the multibillion-dollar sports betting opportunity."

VSiN continues to overperform in all key metrics with stellar year-over-year growth in audience, video streaming hours, distribution partnerships, and revenue. Recently signed and pending agreements with new distribution outlets will expand on these results as VSiN continues to identify and pursue opportunities to fully distribute the video network in 2020.

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity to join an industry that is experiencing exponential growth with a brand that has already established itself as the leader. The whole team is phenomenal," said Van Nostran. "We have the opportunity to expand the existing VSiN experience and create a lifestyle brand that will change how sports are consumed."

As Head of OTT Marketing for Sinclair Digital, Van Nostran led strategic marketing efforts to drive growth for the cross-platform streaming news service NewsON as well as the live local multi-linear streaming service STIRR. He was responsible for OTT audience growth which resulted in millions of downloads, hundreds of thousands of monthly viewers, and six-figure monthly OTT advertising revenue.

Prior to Sinclair, Van Nostran was Vice President of Digital, Brand & Design at Fiserv, responsible for leading multiple teams focused on strategic marketing activities. Before joining Fiserv, he was Vice President of Digital Marketing for CNN where he guided strategic consumer marketing efforts for CNN Digital properties. Van Nostran led the team tasked with developing marketing programs aimed to drive consumer adoption and increase brand engagement. During his tenure, he was involved with the launch of a newly redesigned CNN.com, multiple new TV programs, a new brand tagline, and CNNgo, an integrated OTT digital streaming product.

Before joining CNN, Van Nostran was the Vice President of Brand Strategy for The Weather Channel and managed the consumer marketing team responsible for branding the network as well as the digital platform and mobile products. During his tenure, he oversaw integrated strategic marketing partnerships with various high-profile brands including Twitter, MLB, and EA Sports. Van Nostran has also held marketing leadership positions at LastMinuteTravel.com and TMP Worldwide.

Van Nostran is President of the UGA digital marketing executive board, a co-founder and past president of the Atlanta Interactive Marketing Association and has served as the new media chair for AMA-Atlanta. He earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont.

About VSiN

VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated SiriusXM Radio channel (204), fuboTV, Sling TV, NESN, MSG networks, TuneIn, VSiN.com, mobile and social.

VSiN's newsroom studio is located in the sports book at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

