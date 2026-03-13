VSMPO-AVISMA: Swiss Appellate Court Rejects Interlink's Appeal and Upholds Decision Invalidating Asset Attachment Against VSMPO-AVISMA

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Swiss appellate court has upheld and affirmed a lower court ruling invalidating an asset attachment obtained by Interlink Metals and Chemicals AG against VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, rejecting Interlink's appeal and ordering Interlink to pay legal costs.

The ruling concerns a sequestration action Interlink initiated in December 2024 in Switzerland seeking to attach assets allegedly connected to VSMPO-AVISMA. A lower court subsequently invalidated the attachment, concluding that Interlink had failed to demonstrate a legally sufficient basis for the measure. The court also determined that there was "no causal link" between the damages that Interlink claimed and the breaches it alleged.

Interlink appealed that decision. The Swiss appellate court has now affirmed the lower court's ruling, confirming that the attachment should not stand.

In its decision, the appellate agreed with the lower court that Interlink's damages claim was improper under Swiss law.

The court then ordered Interlink to bear the costs of the appellate proceedings, including court costs and legal expenses that it awarded to VSMPO-AVISMA.

"This decision confirms what we have said from the outset," said Jay Auslander, Counsel for VSMPO-AVISMA. "The attachment obtained by Interlink lacked a proper legal foundation as well as any factual link between the damages it seeks and the breaches it alleges. The appellate court's ruling reinforces that Interlink failed to establish even a plausible claim to justify the extraordinary and utterly unjustifiable remedy it sought at VSMPO-AVISMA's expense."

The decision represents a significant development in the ongoing legal disputes initiated by Interlink and its principal, Igor Raykhelson.

VSMPO-AVISMA continues to vigorously defend itself against what it believes are unfounded claims and remains confident that the facts and applicable law will continue to support its position.

Contact Information:

Juda Engelmayer, HeraldPR: [email protected]

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About VSMPO-AVISMA

VSMPO-AVISMA is a leading vertical supplier of titanium products and alloys, serving 450 companies across 50 countries. Primarily focused on global aerospace, they also supply power generation, oil, and medical sectors. Beyond titanium, the company produces aluminum extrusions, steel, and nickel-based alloys. Based in Russia with regional facilities like the AVISMA sponge plant, they maintain an extensive sales and distribution network throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States to support major manufacturers.

SOURCE VSMPO-AVISMA