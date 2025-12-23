VSP Vision Completes Marcolin Acquisition

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Vision™ announced today it has completed the acquisition of Marcolin, a global leader in eyewear design, manufacturing, and distribution, from PAI Partners and other minority shareholders.

"The acquisition of Marcolin marks another important milestone in our 70-year history of providing VSP members, clients, network doctors, owned retail locations and key customers with more value and choice," said VSP Vision President and CEO Michael Guyette. "Marcolin's portfolio of globally renowned brands, manufacturing expertise, and geographic presence greatly complement Marchon Eyewear's brand portfolio and capabilities, further strengthening our ability to meet evolving customer needs throughout the world."

Both Marcolin and Marchon will continue to operate as they do today.

Marcolin's portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands include Tom Ford, Zegna, Christian Louboutin, ic! berlin, Max Mara, Guess, and many more. Founded in Northern Italy in 1961, Marcolin distributes its eyewear collections in more than 125 countries.

CapM Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins acted as the legal advisor to the shareholders of Marcolin. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Chiomenti acted as legal advisors to VSP.

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For 70 years, VSP® has been a leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses across vision benefits, eye care services, eyewear solutions, and practice solutions, work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for millions of members through a network of more than 42,000 doctors. It also means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster through VSP Vision Eyes of Hope®. To date, more than 4.3 million people in need have received access to no-cost eye care and eyewear through one of our Eyes of Hope programs. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

Marcolin is among the global leading groups in eyewear founded in 1961 in the heart of the Veneto district, Italy. It stands out for the unique ability to combine craftsmanship with advanced technologies through the constant pursuit of excellence and continuous innovation. The portfolio includes house brands (WEB EYEWEAR, ic! berlin), as well as licensed brands: TOM FORD, Guess, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara, Zegna, GCDS, MAX&Co., MCM, Pucci, BMW, K-Way®, Kenneth Cole, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, rag & bone, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano and Skechers. Through its own direct network and global partners, Marcolin distributes its products in more than 125 countries.

