VSP Vision Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Eyemart Express

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Vision™ announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Eyemart Express from FFL Partners and Leonard Green & Partners. With nearly 250 stores in 42 states, the acquisition of Farmers Branch, Texas-based Eyemart Express will mark another significant network investment by VSP Vision to serve its more than 85 million members.

"Like VSP, Eyemart Express is a doctor-founded organization with similar values and a shared commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality eye care and eyewear to as many people as possible," said VSP Vision President and CEO Michael Guyette. "We see an opportunity for this partnership to serve a broader range of patient segments including in some rural and traditionally underserved communities."

"Joining the VSP Vision family is a natural fit for Eyemart Express, and we look forward to helping increase access to convenient, fast eyewear delivery and great patient care from doctors of optometry," said Eyemart Express CEO Mike Nuzzo. "We're excited by this incredible opportunity to help even more people see every moment."

The acquisition will be completed following the necessary regulatory approvals.

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses—VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic, VSP® Optics, and VSP® Ventures—work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 42,000 doctors. It also means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster through VSP Vision™ Eyes of Hope®. To date, more than 4 million people in need have received access to no-cost eye care and eyewear through one of our Eyes of Hope programs. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is more than just a local eye care provider—we are eye care experts embedded in the fabric of our local communities. Doctor-founded in 1990, Eyemart Express has grown alongside our customers and their families, bringing quality and accessible eye care services to each town we serve. Deep affiliations with local optometrists, on-site technicians, and in-house labs enable us to deliver over 80% of glasses in one hour in our 250 stores nationwide. We offer a seamless blend of the latest technology, comprehensive eye care, and genuine human connection to deliver glasses "Made Today – Shipped Tomorrow," to any location in the United States, making Eyemart Express faster than any other eyewear brand. The company ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. For more information about Eyemart Express, visit eyemartexpress.com.

