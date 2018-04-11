VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance

Linux virtual switches such as Open vSwitch (OVS) are the networking foundation in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) to inter-connect Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) running inside Virtual Machines (VMs) to virtual or physical networks. As the virtual switch can become the largest virtual networking bottleneck, software techniques based on Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) for performance can be deployed within NFVI to increase OVS performance.

6WIND's Virtual Accelerator is a DPDK-based vRouter that provides a full featured networking software datapath for Linux OVS offloading. OVS-DPDK is a userland datapath with a subset of OVS capabilities and without the full Linux packet processing support. It is an open source project which leverages the integration of openvswitch.org with DPDK.org projects. VSperf is an OPNFV project that provides an automated test framework for measuring data plane performance of any vSwitch using predefined scenarios for "apples-to-apples" comparisons.

Test results measuring small packets (64 byte) with zero loss on a processor core comparing 6WIND Virtual Accelerator vs. OVS-DPDK show up to 80% better performance for Virtual Accelerator in all VSperf profiles including:

OVS raw performance: 23 million packets per second (Mpps)

VNF performance running on top of OVS in a VM: 5 Mpps

Service chaining between two VNFs on top of OVS: 3 Mpps

In addition to performance, since 2013, 6WIND Virtual Accelerator leads the market with DPDK software expertise, features and support through key differentiators:

Linux compatibility for easy integration with Linux applications and tools beyond OVS-DPDK, which is limited to OVS-only offload

Full-featured Layer 2/3 networking and switching including Flow-based (OpenFlow) virtual switching and packet processing

Complete management tools, troubleshooting and monitoring using YANG-based telemetry

Acceleration of VNFs using a unique NFV boost mode and Layer 2-4 offload integration for the high performance needs of IT-based VMs

Dataplane acceleration for SDN Controllers including Nokia Nuage, OpenDaylight and Calico.

"We designed Virtual Accelerator to give our OEM partners a competitive advantage with their NFV and virtualized platform solutions," said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. "Virtual Accelerator combines 6WIND's professional DPDK software expertise, the industry's highest performance, Linux compatibility, a rich networking feature set, management and support."

6WIND will upstream its Virtual Accelerator VSperf integration for the community this month.

To read more about 6WIND's Virtual Accelerator performance test results using OPNFV VSperf, please visit: http://www.6wind.com/vsperf-confirms-6wind-virtual-accelerator-beats-ovs-dpdk-performance/

About 6WIND

6WIND's networking software solves performance and time-to-market challenges for OEMs and Network Builders. The company's flagship vRouter technology is available in software appliance, source code and hypervisor networking form factors optimized for cost-effective hardware, such as Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers, with a choice of x86 and Arm processors. 6WIND is based near Paris, France with regional offices in China and the United States. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

