VSPT wine group launches new Ö-61 wines and unveils U.S. sweepstakes for sponsored tattoo "Radical Ink Ups!"

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chilean Viña San Pedro Tarapacá (VSPT) Wine Group has announced the launch of Ö-61, new bold and intense red wines sold exclusively in the United States.

As a wine for adventurous explorers, Ö-61 is a tribute to Ötzi, an iceman who lived over 5,000 years ago and was discovered to have the first tattoos in history, with 61 markings on his skin. As tattoos and wine are both centuries-old art forms, they unveil stories and are unique ways of expression.

Ö-61 Radical Ink Up

Featuring a Cabernet Sauvignon and Red Blend, Ö-61 are bold and modern wines with intense flavors and sweet aromas, paired with velvety tannins due to their nine months of barrel aging.

The wines are available in 1,200 distribution points throughout Florida, including Publix and independent liquor stores. They are also sold in other states, including Georgia, Oregon, Texas, and New York, and soon, they will be sold in other regional chains across the U.S.

In addition, VSPT Wine Group has revealed the Ö-61 Radical Ink Up Sweepstakes, in partnership with Miami Ink, whereby four lucky randomly selected winners will each receive a $1,000 value Miami Ink gift card to be applied toward their new tattoo art! From September 1 through November 30, 2023, U.S. residents ages 21 and over living in Florida or Georgia can follow @o61wines on Instagram and enter for a chance to win at https://radicalinkup.o61wine.com/.

The launch of Ö-61 wines will also feature a multichannel marketing campaign, including POS branding at stores with a QR code to enter for a chance to win, social media engagement focused on Instagram and YouTube featuring short videos of three people who had their tattoos redesigned at the famous Miami Ink tattoo studio, a radio partnership with iHeart Media and digital billboard ads on a high traffic Florida parkway.

"We wanted to create a portfolio of wines that is not only appealing, but also tells a story that resonates with consumers. We hope Ö-61 encourages them to express themselves and share special moments with others. We found that medium with millennials and their love for tattoos, and like wine, they are a great source of good stories," said Roberto Catalani, VP of Marketing, VSPT U.S.

For the official contest rules, wine lovers can visit https://radicalinkup.o61wine.com/ and follow the prompts to complete the entry form.

For more information about Ö-61 wines, visit o61wine.com.

About VSPT Wine Group:

VSPT Wine Group is one of the Top 20 global wine producers (17 million cases per year) and a leader in wine sales in Chile. Sustainability is at the heart of the world-class organization, which is also among the Top 10 producers in Argentina and is an important player in the world of sparkling wines.

The wine group is comprised of renowned brands with leadership in diverse markets, such as Altaïr, Cabo de Horno Sideral, 1865, GatoNegro, Gran Reserva Tarapacá, and Leyda in Chile, as well as La Celia and Graffigna in Argentina.

SOURCE VSPT Wine Group