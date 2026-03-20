VSRF Petitions Congress to End 1986 Vaccine Liability Shield

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) today announced the launch of a historic national petition to repeal the liability protections granted to vaccine manufacturers under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This initiative aims to mobilize over one million Americans in support of landmark legislation currently advancing in both chambers of Congress.

"We are at a unique crossroads in American history," said VSRF board member Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. "With the introduction of Senator Rand Paul's S. 3853 and Representative Paul Gosar's H.R. 4668, we have our best chance in forty years to finally end the 'blank check' for safety enjoyed by Big Pharma. The American people are done with medical coercion and are demanding a return to accountability."

The launch of the petition coincides with a surge in public support for medical freedom. Recent data show that a large majority of Americans want pharmaceutical companies to be held responsible for vaccine injuries in civil court. With the 2026 Midterm elections coming up, VSRF is using this "perfect storm" to ensure that representatives listen to their constituents' calls for transparency.

The petition reads: We call on Congress to repeal the 1986 law that shields vaccine manufacturers from civil liability and to restore Americans' right to hold corporations accountable in court for negligent harm. FLASH: Legislation has now been introduced into both the House and Senate to repeal the liability shield!

It calls for:

Full Repeal of Liability Shields: Ending the special legal protections that prevent citizens from suing manufacturers. Restoration of Informed Consent: Ensuring no medical intervention is mandated without full disclosure of risks. Accountability: Returning the vaccine industry to the same legal standards as every other commercial product.

You can view and sign the petition here.

About VSRF

The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) is dedicated to ensuring vaccine safety through scientific research, public education, and advocacy for medical freedom and informed consent.

CONTACT:

Trevor Fitzgibbon

[email protected]

704-775-0487

SOURCE Vaccine Safety Research Foundation