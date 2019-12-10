VSS Announces Investment in Endo1 Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veronis Suhler Stevenson ("VSS"), a private investment firm investing in the healthcare, information, business services and education industries, today announced that it has made a significant growth investment to recapitalize Endo1 Partners ("Endo1"), a fast-growing specialty dental services organization headquartered in Houston. VSS has partnered with co-founders Dr. Matthew Haddad, Dr. Daryl Dudum, Dr. Mark Haddad, and Dr. Darron Rishwain. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Formed in 2019 with operations in Texas and California, Endo1 provides comprehensive knowledge, resources and shared back-office support to endodontists across the country through an Endodontic Partnership Organization ("EPO"). Endo1's offering empowers endodontists' ability to provide best in class patient care and experience in their core specialty – the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of injuries to the pulp, including root canals treatment and other procedures related to the interior of the tooth. With VSS' investment, Endo1 will accelerate its expansion through strategic acquisitions of complementary endodontic practices benefiting from a large and highly fragmented market totaling $1.3 billion currently and expected to grow at 5.5 percent annually to reach $1.6 billion by 2022, according to industry data.

"We are thrilled to partner with Matthew, Daryl, Mark and Darron, as they continue to build a nationwide EPO platform providing like-minded endodontists with the opportunity to grow their practices, greatly reduce administrative and business burdens, and spend more time caring for their patients," said Jeffrey Stevenson, Managing Partner of VSS. "Our investment in Endo1 is well aligned with VSS' strategy of supporting experienced healthcare executives with flexible capital solutions to take their businesses to the next level."

"We are excited to partner with VSS, whose extensive experience in the healthcare sector and strong network of relationships will help Endo1 reach its ambitious goals," said Dr. Matthew Haddad. Dr. Daryl Dudum added: "VSS shares our vision for growing nationally and allowing our endodontist members to do what they do best: focus on providing high quality compassionate care to patients."

"We are pleased to support the Endo1 team with VSS's financial and operational resources as they continue to build relationships with endodontists across the country. VSS' investment in Endo1 is reflective of the firm's proven ability to partner with entrepreneurs of highly scalable businesses and identify acquisitions that generate growth and position them for long term success," said Yash Kandoi, Director at VSS.

About VSS

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, information, business services and education industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately-negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. For more information, please visit: www.vss.com.

About Endo1

Based in Texas and California, Endo1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to endodontics practices. The Company partners with best-in-class endodontist specialists across the country with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice – providing high quality dental care to patients. For more information, please visit: www.endo1partners.com.

