VSYS is Officially Listed on Huobi Global

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- V SYSTEMS, a blockchain database project created by Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake (PoS), announced today that its native cryptocurrency VSYS Coin has won the Huobi FastTrack voting with a total of 38,456,859 HT votes and is now officially listed on Huobi Global. This signifies that its cutting edge technical development and growing ecosystem are well-recognized by industry validators.

The V SYSTEMS mainnet and supernodes went live in November last year. Since the beginning of 2019, VSYS Coin has been listed on more than 10 major exchanges, including Bitfinex and ZB, and it will continue to grow its global market through listing on more topnotch exchanges worldwide. VSYS has recently reached a market cap of US $450 million and entered the top 30 cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.

"Huobi has built a remarkable exchange that serves a large global market of digital asset traders. We're thrilled that its users will now have access to VSYS Coins and will be able to participate in our blockchain ecosystem through the pioneering cold minting technology," said V SYSTEMS CEO Alex Yang. With Huobi Pool's integrated minting and trading services, its users can easily take part in VSYS Coin minting and earn minting rewards directly in Huobi Wallet.

Putting its main focus on decentralized finance (DeFi), V SYSTEMS has already invested in more than 15 international development teams to incubate different DeFi projects on the blockchain. With the upcoming release of smart contract, an array of partnerships and projects powered by V SYSTEMS will gradually shore up the ecosystem. Its first application - Tachyon, an X-VPN-based version of decentralized internet protocol will be announced soon. X-VPN is one of the world's largest VPN service providers and one of the world's top 20 mobile apps for Apple and Google, with 50 million global users.

About V SYSTEMS

V SYSTEMS is a general-purpose blockchain database for decentralized applications. Led by Chief Architect Sunny King, the V SYSTEMS blockchain has implemented his new innovative consensus algorithm — Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS). V SYSTEMS aims to deliver decentralized database cloud technology that is scalable and durable, with high finality, performance and the highest resistance to 51% attacks.

The network is operated as a cloud platform that can support the efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including, but not limited to, decentralized finance applications (DeFi), entertainment, social media, tokenization, dapp deployment and many more.

About Huobi Global

Huobi Global provides secure and reliable digital asset trading and asset management services to millions of users in over 130 countries around the world. Its accumulative turnover has exceeded US$1.2 trillion and once became the world's largest digital asset exchange with a global share of 50%.

VSYS is Officially Listed on Huobi Global

