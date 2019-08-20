VT Group Awarded U.S. Navy Afloat Global C4ISR Installations Contract

VT Group has a 50-year history providing the U.S. Navy with industry-leading C4ISR modernization and sustainment solutions, and full lifecycle engineering services – in the air, ashore, and at sea. Its maritime solutions business has successfully integrated C4ISR technologies aboard every existing class of warship and submarine, building differentiated expertise in undersea warfare platforms and systems.

"VT Group is proud of its longstanding partnership with the U.S. Navy," said John Hassoun, VT Group President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award showcases our growing portfolio of Fleet modernization capabilities and highlights the exceptional performance of our shipboard leaders and technicians. We look forward to continuing to provide NAVWAR with the deckplate innovations and engineering expertise they have come to expect from our team."

Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, VT Group is a leading technology integrator with 50 years of experience delivering C4ISR solutions to complex challenges faced by our government and commercial customers in the Defense and National Security markets. An end-to-end provider of integrated information systems and technology engineering solutions, VT Group operations span more than 80 locations worldwide. For more information on VT Group, visit us at www.vt-group.com

