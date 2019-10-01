VT Group Enhances Naval Modernization Capabilities with Acquisition of DELTA Resources, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, DELTA Resources provides the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and the Navy's Program Executive Offices (PEOs) with C5I and weapons systems engineering, integrated product support, and a full spectrum of technical services. DELTA Resources also delivers information technology, cloud implementation, and cybersecurity engineering services to a growing customer base that includes the US Army and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

"I am excited to welcome the DELTA Resources team to VT Group," said John Hassoun, VT Group President and Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition adds differentiated technical expertise to our portfolio of Fleet modernization capabilities and positions VT Group as a leading provider of full lifecycle naval engineering services for the next generation of naval platforms and weapons systems."

DELTA Resources founder and Chief Executive Officer Maria Proestou shared, "I am immensely proud of the DELTA Resources team, their commitment to our customers, and the business we've built together. This combination is the next chapter in our story. VT Group and DELTA Resources share a common vision, compatible cultures, complementary capabilities, and a customer-focused team of talented professionals." Ms. Proestou will continue to lead DELTA Resources as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VT Group.

VT Group provides Defense Department customers with industry leading C4ISR modernization and sustainment solutions and full lifecycle engineering in the air, ashore, and at sea. Its US Navy prime contract customers include the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and its capabilities span the engineering lifecycle spectrum, from concept development and design through installation, integration, and sustainment. Chief Growth Officer Sunil Ramchand added, "In the Program Executive Offices, at the Systems Commands, and on the deckplates of every class of warship and submarine in the Fleet, VT Group is honored to support the US Navy and proud to provide our Sailors with the warfighting capabilities of tomorrow."

