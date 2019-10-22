VT Group to Modernize US Navy C4ISR Systems Worldwide

VT Group has a 50-year history providing the US Navy with industry-leading C4ISR modernization solutions and full lifecycle engineering services – in the air, ashore and at sea. The Company has integrated C4ISR technologies at shore-based facilities on all seven continents and aboard every existing class of warship and submarine. VT Group recently expanded its naval systems engineering and shipbuilding capabilities with the acquisition of DELTA Resources.

"VT Group is honored to partner with NAVWAR to deliver information dominance to the warfighter," said John Hassoun, VT Group President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new contract will leverage VT Group's differentiated C4ISR, information technology, and electronic security system expertise, as well as its growing presence and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and other locations worldwide."

About VT Group





Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, VT Group is a leading technology integrator with nearly 50 years of experience delivering C4ISR solutions to complex challenges faced by our government and commercial customers in the Defense and National Security markets. An end-to-end provider of integrated information systems and technology engineering solutions, VT Group operations span more than 80 locations worldwide. For more information on VT Group, visit us at www.vt-group.com.

SOURCE VT Group

Related Links

http://www.vt-group.com

