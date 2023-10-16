VT Markets joins forces with Maserati MSG Racing for Formula E's 10th season

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati MSG Racing and VT Markets announce new partnership in Formula E.

Two Giants Unite

VT Markets is the official partner of Maserati MSG Racing.

As Season 10 of the FIA Formula E World Championship fast-approaches, Maserati MSG Racing is proud to announce a multi-year global partnership with VT Markets, a leading online broker in the financial space.

Marking one of the first collaborations of its kind in the Forex landscape - and VT Markets' first sporting partnership - the move sees two industry giants unite as both the motorsport and financial sectors join forces.

The Power of Opportunity

In an industry saturated by competition, VT Markets has broken from the pack and is accelerating into the future with its customers in mind by making trading more accessible for all.

Like Maserati MSG Racing, VT Markets believes in the power of opportunity and advancement. By leveraging and coupling constant innovation with best-in-class service standards, the brokerage continues to break new ground by successfully simplifying a once complex trading process.

Since its launch in 2015, VT Markets has facilitated new opportunities by allowing everyday traders to enjoy a smooth, stress-free experience, both online and on its award-winning mobile app.

The Race for a Better Tomorrow

Maserati MSG Racing is delighted to welcome VT Markets to the world of Formula E. Following a successful Season 9 - which yielded four podiums and the Maserati brand's first victory in World Championship single-seaters since 1957 - the team has its sights firmly set on further glory in Season 10.

United by a shared belief in uncompromising performance and technical innovation, Maserati MSG Racing and VT Markets will forge their bond in Formula E to create and safeguard an environmentally and socially sustainable future.

Alongside racing together with a common purpose, VT Markets' branding will feature on the cars and race suits of drivers Maximilian Günther and Jehan Daruvala, in the team's garage, and across teamwear in Season 10.

Pre-season testing for Formula E's 2023/24 campaign will take place at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo from 23-27 October ahead of the series' season-opening race in Mexico City on 13 January, 2024.

In Their Words

Scott Swid, Chairman & Managing Partner, Maserati MSG Racing

"We are very pleased to welcome VT Markets to the Maserati MSG Racing family. Our partners are an integral part of our family and they play a critical role in our journey. Coming from the fast-paced world of finance, VT Markets fully understands our relentless pursuit of performance excellence in Formula E, and our shared passion for technical innovation will make for a dynamic, exciting, and hopefully rewarding journey together from Season 10 onwards."

Harry Richards, Commercial Director, Maserati MSG Racing

"Season 10 is a very exciting time to be a part of Formula E, and we're delighted to welcome VT Markets to Maserati MSG Racing. Since its inception in 2014, Formula E has carved out a unique position in the motorsport landscape and has become a go-to destination for premium global brands to showcase their vision. Innovation is at the heart of what we do as a racing team, and so to attract like-minded partners, who share and believe in our mission, is in an integral part of our journey. We're all very excited to work with VT Markets this coming season, and we can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Chief Executive Officer, VT Markets

"This partnership between VT Markets and Maserati MSG Racing represents a unique convergence of two leading brands in their respective fields. While the industries might differ, both organisations are remarkably aligned in their commercial ambitions and vision for the world. The Maserati Trident has long been a distinctive symbol of quality and prestige, and we're delighted to move into the future alongside partners of such repute."

About VT Markets:

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries. To date, it has won numerous international accolades including Best Customer Service and Fastest Growing Broker.

In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets currently offers unfettered access to over 1,000 financial instruments and a secure, seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile app.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at [email protected]. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Download the app here.

For media enquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].

Maserati MSG Racing

Maserati MSG Racing is one of the founding teams of the FIA Formula E World Championship and in December 2013, became the first manufacturer to join motorsport's premierfully-electric category. As one of only a handful of constant participants since the series' inaugural 2014/15 season, MSG Racing has moved from strength to strength and tasted vice World Championship success in 2021 before completing its most successful season to date in 2022, finishing the campaign as the vice World Teams' Champions.

Let by Chairman & Managing Partner, Scott Swid, and Team Principal, James Rossiter, the Monégasque marque is at the forefront of sustainability, EDI, technical innovation, and excellence. For further information, visit our website. For media hub access and rights-free content, please register here.

