VTEC Unveils Plans for Fort Gillem Campus to Deliver Job-Ready Military Talent to Employers Nationwide

Partnering with VTEC gives companies access to pre-trained military talent, lowers hiring costs, and streamlines workforce readiness.

ATLANTA, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies face increasing challenges finding skilled, dependable workers, while more than 200,000 service members transition out of the military each year. The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is addressing this workforce gap with the development of the VTEC National Military Training & Hiring Campus at Fort Gillem, a centralized hub that trains and connects transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses with employers across industries.

The Fort Gillem campus consolidates training, credentialing, and hiring into a single, coordinated system, eliminating the inefficiencies of fragmented veteran hiring pipelines. Over five years, it is projected to train and place more than 10,000 military-connected individuals and support over 700 on-campus and partner-affiliated jobs, providing companies with a reliable, scalable source of pre-trained, job-ready talent.

VTEC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (GuideStar), reflecting the organization's commitment to full disclosure of programmatic, financial, and governance information.

Visit the Corporate & Government Partners Portal at https://www.100partnersportal.org to learn more about VTEC and the 100forHeroes campaign and how organizations can support program operations.

A Centralized Training & Hiring Hub for All Military Branches

The VTEC National Military Training & Hiring Campus at Fort Gillem operates as a centralized location where employers can engage transitioning active-duty service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses through a single, coordinated system.

This model consolidates training, credentialing, and hiring activities that are typically managed through multiple, disconnected programs. Participating employers work through one campus and one operational framework serving all U.S. military branches.

Through this approach, employers can:

Access candidates who have completed standardized, industry-aligned training programs

Engage participants before, during, and after military transition

Conduct multi-hire recruitment through a single location

Reduce administrative steps associated with decentralized recruiting

The Fort Gillem campus is structured to support consistent training delivery and workforce readiness standards, giving employers confidence in the skills and preparedness of every candidate.

VTEC-Managed Training Model

VTEC designs, coordinates, and delivers workforce training programs using a combination of grants, philanthropic support, and donated resources.

By managing training infrastructure, curriculum development, equipment, and readiness preparation, VTEC enables employers to:

Limit internal training program development

Shorten onboarding timelines for entry-level and mid-skill roles

Hire candidates whose training aligns directly with workforce needs

Expand hiring without creating separate training facilities

This structure allows employers to focus on operations while VTEC ensures participants are fully job-ready.

Military Spouses Workforce Inclusion

VTEC's programs intentionally include military spouses alongside service members and veterans. Military spouses bring:

Experience across multiple industries

Familiarity with relocation and change management

Availability for both on-site and remote roles

Including spouses supports employer workforce continuity and family stability, creating a more reliable talent pipeline for participating organizations.

Workforce Scale, Impact, and Job Creation

Over a five-year period, the Fort Gillem campus is structured to:

Train and place more than 10,000 military-connected individuals

Support over 700 on-campus and partner-affiliated jobs

Serve employers operating locally, nationally, and internationally

Pilot programs at Fort Benning demonstrate measurable success:

Participants complete credentialing within six months

A majority secure employment within 90 days of graduation

These results underscore VTEC's ability to deliver skilled, job-ready candidates at scale, reducing recruitment time and hiring costs for employers.

Mission

VTEC's mission is to operate a centralized training and hiring hub that guarantees military-connected individuals and their families access to post-service employment while providing employers with a single, coordinated workforce pipeline.

Tax-Deductible Corporate Support & Corporate Responsibility Alignment

All donations made to support VTEC are 100% tax-deductible, with no minimum contribution required.

Corporate and institutional contributions are used to support:

Workforce training and industry certification programs

Equipment, tools, and instructional technology

Campus facilities and operational infrastructure

Program expansion and workforce placement services

Support aligns with ESG priorities, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and veteran workforce development commitments, giving organizations a strategic and mission-driven opportunity to make a measurable impact.

Leadership Perspective

"Companies need skilled, dependable workers, and thousands of servicemembers transition each year," said David W. Gallemore, Service-Disabled Veteran, CEO of VTEC.

"VTEC centralizes training and hiring, delivering job-ready talent and connecting employers to an often-overlooked workforce: military spouses. Our mission is to guarantee careers for every soldier and their family through a one-stop hiring and training hub."

Learn More / Get Involved

Visit the Corporate & Government Partners Portal at https://www.100partnersportal.org to learn more about VTEC, the 100forHeroes campaign, and how your organization can partner with and support program operations.

Media Contact: Donna Anderson, Media and Public Relations, [email protected]

About the Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC)

The Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing no-cost workforce training and employment pathways for military-connected individuals and their families. VTEC is an approved U.S. Army Career Skills Program provider at Fort Benning, Georgia, and holds the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (GuideStar).

VTEC's mission is to operate a centralized training and hiring hub connecting service members, families, and employers through a single workforce pipeline.

Learn more:

vtec.org | 100forheroes.org | 100partnersportal.org

SOURCE Veterans Training Empowerment Center