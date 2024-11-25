VTech® and LeapFrog® Capture Coveted Holiday Toy Honors for 2024

These Toys Deliver Award-Winning Learning and Fun for Kids of All Ages

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTech® and LeapFrog®, industry leaders in electronic learning toys, today announced that several of their innovative products have received top industry awards for 2024. These accolades celebrate the brands' dedication to creating high-quality, engaging toys that bring excitement to every playtime.

"We couldn't be more excited to see VTech and LeapFrog toys shining on holiday lists this year!" said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "These awards reflect our commitment to creating toys that deliver joy while fostering kids' development, learning and exploration."

VTech® Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™: Discover a wagon full of wonders! Kids will love pulling this interactive wagon filled with light-up buttons, cheerful sounds and shape-sorting blocks. With an engaging activity panel and colorful design, it's perfect for little adventurers to explore and play. Spark their curiosity and watch them enjoy hours of imaginative discovery. This wagon is a delightful way to turn playtime into an exciting journey!

VTech® Sandy Snacks-a-Lot™: It's time for a snack! Hold up a snack piece for Sandy to sniff, then place it on her tongue when she opens her mouth. Listen to Sandy's thoughts on different foods and see her belly light up based on what she eats. Pet her head or press her back buttons for phrases and songs about food, flavors, colors and axolotl facts. Easily store snacks inside Sandy's tail when playtime is over for convenient cleanup.

VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX4: This super-cool, splash-proof smartwatch is perfect for kids ages 4+. It features dual cameras, a large high-resolution screen and a premium metal body. Kids can play exciting activities, challenges and reaction games designed to get them moving. They can explore creativity with photo and video effects or make music with the composer app. With 50+ clock faces and a shake-to-hear time feature, it's both fun and entertaining!

VTech® Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Checkered Flag Motorized Track Set™: Race into excitement with this fun track set! Use the remote to control the RC Racer and challenge the Motorized Race Car. Zoom around thrilling turns and bends, with track switches adding surprises at every lap. Celebrate victories on the winners' podium with fun role-play phrases. Explore interactive SmartPoint® spots for first words, songs and racing sounds. This engaging toy develops fine motor skills and offers endless racing fun for toddlers!

LeapFrog® Get Ready for Phonics™ Spin & Learn: This interactive toy is designed to boost vocabulary and early reading skills for kids ages 18+ months. With colorful lights, sounds and fun illustrations, kids can explore word sounds and vocabulary through four engaging modes. Press the big red button to light up pictures and hear fun phrases. Flip through ten easy-turn pages featuring playful scenes and characters. It's a fun, educational adventure that helps little ones discover the magic of words!

LeapFrog® Magic Adventures® Binoculars: Explore the world up close with these real high-tech binoculars, featuring a digital camera and vibrant video screen that magnifies up to 10x with day and night vision. Embark on virtual adventures with 340+ preloaded BBC videos and images of animals, insects, plants and more. Interactive games and trivia boost learning while exploring. Perfect for curious kids, these binoculars combine fun and education, letting them capture and save pictures of their discoveries and making every outdoor adventure an exciting learning experience!

Highlights of the award wins include:

Parents Best Toys Award Winners

VTech® Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™

VTech® Sandy Snacks-a-Lot™

LeapFrog® Get Ready for Phonics™ Spin & Learn

LeapFrog® Magic Adventures® Binoculars

Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Winners

VTech® Sort & Discover Activity Wagon™

VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX4

VTech® Baby Bopping & Cruising Baby Driver™

LeapFrog® 4-in-1 Learning Hamburger™

Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Finalists

VTech® Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Checkered Flag Motorized Track Set™ (Vehicle of the Year Finalist)

LeapFrog® Magic Adventures® Binoculars (Preschool Toy of the Year Finalist)

For more information about VTech and LeapFrog products, available at major retailers, visit www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

