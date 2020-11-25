VTech® and LeapFrog® Collect Over 80 Awards for Standout Holiday Toys

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday lineups have received more than 80 awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. While each product won multiple awards across the various toy testing programs and holiday lists, VTech's KidiZoom® Creator Cam was a clear favorite, earning a dozen awards to date, and being named a 2021 Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award finalist.

"To have so many of our VTech and LeapFrog products recognized with these awards is truly an honor and the culmination of all of the hard work our VTech team puts into creating great toys that will be enjoyed by parents and kids," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We are grateful so many of our toys are on top holiday and award-winning lists, and especially this year, hope they will bring smiles throughout the holiday season."

Additional details about VTech and LeapFrog's award-winning products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The complete list of award wins to date includes:

VTech

KidiZoom® Creator Cam

Toy Insider "Hot 20"

TTPM Most Wanted

Good Housekeeping 2020 Best Toy Awards

2020 Best Toy Awards Fatherly's Best New Toys

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Award

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Books and Media

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Toys"R"Us Geoffrey's Hot Toy List

Walmart Top Rated by Kids

Count & Win Sports Center™

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Best Toys Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Infant

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Helping Heroes Fire Station™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Preschool

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Walmart Top Rated by Kids

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory's Stay & Play Home™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Preschool

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Mia the Unicorn

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Best Toys Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® O'Tool's Construction Site™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Freddie's Firehouse™

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Cory Carson® SmartPoint® Cory, Friends & Bonus Chrissy

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

LeapFrog

100 Animals Book™

TTPM Most Wanted

Good Housekeeping 2020 Best Toy Awards

2020 Best Toy Awards Amazon's Toys We Love Top 100 (pink version)

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Speak & Learn Puppy™

Toy Insider "Hot 20"

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Target Top Toys

Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook

TTPM Most Wanted

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

LeapStart® Preschool Success

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Books and Media

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Purrfect Counting Purse™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Pick Up & Count Vacuum™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Yum-2-3 Toaster™

Parents Magazine Best Toys

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

