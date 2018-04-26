VTech® and LeapFrog® Display Exciting New Products at TTPM Spring Showcase

"We're excited to feature our newest collection of VTech and LeapFrog products at the TTPM Spring Showcase," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "These toys reflect each brand's unique yet complementary qualities, offering engaging, innovative solutions that enrich children's development and make learning fun."

VTech is showcasing new additions to its successful Baby, Infant, Toddler and Preschool lines that foster imagination, discovery and developmental milestones through playful innovation. LeapFrog is featuring new Infant and Preschool toys that combine educational content, technology and engaging play. Details on the products on display can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

Highlights include:

VTech® Lil' Critters Singin' Monkey Rattle™: Little ones will go bananas for the Lil' Critters Singin' Monkey Rattle™! They can press its light-up tummy to hear playful songs, music, encouraging phrases and silly sounds or shake the monkey to hear monkey sounds, fun phrases or see the tummy light up. It also helps babies develop fine motor skills as they twist the bananas, slide the rings or spin the rolling ball. The easy-grasp handle is perfectly sized for little hands to give it a shake or for parents to grab for on-the-go play. (Ages 3 months+, MSRP: $7.99 )

VTech® Play & Move Puppy Tunes™: Press the Play & Move Puppy Tunes™ music button and start grooving! This adorable dancing puppy rocks, sings and plays the guitar. Little ones can explore the drum, piano and saxophone buttons while listening to 30 melodies in classical, jazz and pop music styles. Then, they can press the music button to hear three songs. Two colorful, visually engaging lights will flash with the music, attracting baby's attention. The music player is great for grab-and-go play and ensures babies never miss a chance to dance. (Ages 6 months+, MSRP: $9.99 )

VTech® Bright Lights Soccer Ball™: Kick up some fun with this lovable and huggable soft soccer ball! Left or right, up or down, roll the Bright Lights Soccer Ball™ all around to hear music and sounds and listen to the friendly ball encourage playtime. This brightly colored soccer ball shares encouraging phrases and teaches about colors and sportsmanship. Kids can press the happy light-up face button to hear playful phrases and three songs that introduce opposites and numbers. They can also kick, pass or shake the ball to activate the motion sensor and hear fun sounds and music, or touch the soft crinkly hands and give the ball a hug. (Ages 6-36 months, MSRP: $14.99 )

VTech® Learn & Spin Aquarium™: Dive into fun with the Learn & Spin Aquarium™. Kids can press the blue water spout and watch it spin, light up and play music. Adorable ocean friends playfully swim and spin in the aquarium while the lights flash. Each time the plunger is pressed kids will hear a phrase, a fun sound or a short tune. Three colorful buttons introduce animals, colors, numbers and play music. And, kids will love listening to cheerful songs sung by the crab, fish and starfish in playful sea animal voices. (Ages 9-36 months, MSRP: $14.99 )

VTech® GearZooz™ GearBuddies Lion & Mouse™: Go for a friendly spin with the GearZooz™ GearBuddies Lion & Mouse™. Kids can connect the Smart Gear™ mouse and turn the handle to watch the gears spin. Placing the mouse on the lion's back triggers fun phrases and stories. They can also turn the handle gear to hear a melody, then turn the handle faster and faster to speed up the melody. Press the light-up button to hear fun stories, or roll the lion to hear playful sing-along songs. Then, mix and match with other GearZooz playsets (sold separately) for more gear-rific fun! (Ages 1½ - 4 years, MSRP: $9.99 )

VTech® Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Vehicles: Perfectly sized for little hands, these electronic vehicles entertain children with a light-up button that activates phrases and sounds. Kids can either fly or drive into playtime with a helicopter or truck, or fight crime with a police car. The vehicles respond to SmartPoint® locations on Go! Go! Smart Wheels® playsets (sold separately) with fun responses, sound effects, lights and music. (Ages 1-5 years, MSRP: $7.99 each)

LeapFrog® My First Learning Tablet™: Tap, swipe and experience a learning light show with My First Learning Tablet™. This kid-tough toddler tablet feels like mom and dad's with a home button and 20 app icons that introduce letters, numbers, shapes, animals, colors and more. Five icons on the bottom of the tablet include phone, clock, Scout button, camera and music player for role-play excitement. Kids can also tap the apps in Explore, Learn or Music modes for a variety of playful activities. They can also use the animal apps to learn fun animal facts or choose the 123 and ABC apps to explore numbers and letters, learn colors with the rainbow app and more! Plus, every button lights up and activates a unique pattern of lights, colors and sounds. Kids can touch and slide their fingers over the screen and the little tablet will create special sounds and a multicolor light show. (Ages 12 months+, MSRP: $17.99 )

LeapFrog® Tad's Fridge Phonics™: Make learning the alphabet exciting with Tad's Fridge Phonics™! This interactive toy introduces children to the letters of the alphabet and the sounds they make, helps build vocabulary and exercises fine motor skills. Kids can place one of the 26 musical letter tiles into the letter slot and press down for three modes of play that reinforce letter names, phonics and word skills. Three frames can be customized with personal photos and images for a unique, personalized play experience. And, with its magnetic base, it's great for fridge play in the kitchen. (Ages 2 years+, MSRP: $19.99 )

LeapFrog® LeapStart® Peppa Pig™ Playing Together: Go on an exciting adventure while building reading and vocabulary skills and learning how to share in the Peppa Pig™ Playing Together storybook for LeapStart™. This interactive book includes reading comprehension activities that let readers predict what happens next, explore the details of the story and then recall what they've read when they're done. While inspiring a love of reading, the story will teach important life skills like how to share and play well together by reading about Peppa Pig, her friends and family. Kids will also learn good manners like saying, "please", "thank you", "you're welcome", "please pass the", "excuse me" and more through interactive games. They can use the LeapStart stylus to read the story or have it read to them, explore each page and complete the replayable activities. (Ages 2-5 years, MSRP: $7.99 )

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Centinaro

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

ncentinaro@coynepr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtech-and-leapfrog-display-exciting-new-products-at-ttpm-spring-showcase-300637351.html

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

