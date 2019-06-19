VTech® and LeapFrog® Earn More Than 25 Awards for New Spring Toys

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced new toys from their baby, infant, toddler and preschool product lines have received more than 25 awards from respected toy and parenting industry experts and long-standing toy advisory boards. VTech's Lights & Stripes Zebra™ and PAW Patrol Learning Watches and LeapFrog's Butterfly Counting Pal™, Scout's Learning Lights Remote™ Deluxe and My Peek-a-Boo LapPup™ all collected multiple honors.

"It's an honor to have so many of our new spring toys recognized as award-winning products," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "It's a positive confirmation that we are meeting our goal of creating products that children and parents will love."

Additional details about VTech and LeapFrog's award-winning products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The complete list of award wins to date includes:

VTech®

Lights & Stripes Zebra™

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval

PAL Award

Mom's Choice Gold Award

National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA)

Parents' Choice Fun Stuff Award

PAW Patrol Chase Learning Watch, PAW Patrol Marshall Learning Watch and PAW Patrol Skye Learning Watch

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval

PAL Award

Mom's Choice Gold Award

National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA)

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

LeapFrog®

Butterfly Counting Pal™

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval

PAL Award

Mom's Choice Gold Award

National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA)

Scout's Learning Lights Remote™ Deluxe

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval

PAL Award

Mom's Choice Gold Award

National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA)

Parents' Choice Fun Stuff Award

My Peek-a-Boo LapPup™ (Scout and Violet)

The National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval

The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide

PAL Award

Mom's Choice Gold Award

National Parenting Product Award (NAPPA)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

