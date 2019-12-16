VTech® and LeapFrog® Top Hot Holiday Toy Lists with Nearly 90 Industry Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday toys have received nearly 90 awards from esteemed parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and retailers. The most revered toys, earning eight or more awards each, were VTech's Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ and Myla the Magical Unicorn™ and LeapFrog's LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™, Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™ and RockIt Twist™.

"We are excited to have such a strong position among the best of the best in the toy industry," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "It's wonderful that our toys have been honored by respected industry and parenting experts. We look forward to a robust holiday season!"

Additional details about VTech and LeapFrog's award-winning products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The complete list of award wins to date includes:

VTech

Mix & Match-a-Saurus™

TTPM Top 40 Toys

Fatherly's Best Toys

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Best Toys The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Walmart's Top Rated by Kids

Myla the Magical Unicorn™

Toy Insider "Hot 20"

BJ's Top 10 Toys

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

Romper's Toy Box

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Walmart's Top Rated by Kids

Treasure Seekers Pirate Ship™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Preschooler

Parents' Choice Fun Stuff Award

KidiBuzz™ G2

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

KidiGo™ Walkie Talkies

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

Parents' Choice Fun Stuff Award

Latches & Doors Busy Board™

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

The Goddard School's 2019 Preschooler Approved Toy Test, Top 10 Toy

Lights & Stripes Zebra™

PAL Top Toys: Infant

Bright Lights Soccer Ball™

Autism Live Top Game Award

Touch & Teach Word Book™

Autism Live Top Book Award

LeapFrog

LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™

Toy Insider "Hot 20"

TTPM Most Wanted

TTPM Top 40 Toys

Academics' Choice Award, Brain Toy

Autism Live Top Therapist Recommended

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: School Age

Parents' Choice Approved Award

The Goddard School's 2019 Preschooler Approved Toy Test, Top 10 Toy

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™

TTPM Top 40 Toys

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: Preschooler

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

Parents Magazine Best Toys

Best Toys The Goddard School's 2019 Preschooler Approved Toy Test, Top 10 Toy

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

RockIt Twist™

TTPM Most Wanted

TTPM Top 40 Toys

Amazon's Top 100 Toys

Bulleye's Top Toys

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) Winner

PAL Awards Fall

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Learn & Groove® Shakin' Colors Maracas™

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top Toys: Infant

Parents' Choice Fun Stuff Award

Parents Magazine Best Toys

LeapStart® Go

Academics' Choice Award, Brain Toy

Mom's Choice Awards: Toys, Games & Puzzles, Gold Award

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

PAL Awards Fall

PAL Top 10 Toys: School Age

Parents' Choice Recommended Award

The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Learn & Groove® Dancing Panda™

National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

The Goddard School's 2019 Preschooler Approved Toy Test, Top 10 Toy

Scrub 'n Play Smart Sink™

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award

Oppenheim Toy Portfolio SNAP Award

Magic Adventures Globe™

Academics' Choice Award, Brain Toy

Butterfly Counting Pal™

PAL Top Toys: Infant

My Peek-a-Boo LapPup™ (Scout/Violet)

PAL Top 10 Toys: Toddler

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

