VTech® and LeapFrog® Toys Top Holiday Lists with Over 60 Industry Awards

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.

21 Dec, 2023, 09:03 ET

Award-Winning Toys Selected by Trusted Parenting Websites, Esteemed Industry Award Programs and Leading Retailers

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their holiday toys have received more than 60 industry awards from trusted parenting websites, toy industry experts, toy advisory boards and major retailers. Many new products received multiple awards across various toy testing programs and holiday lists, including VTech's Storytime With Sunny™, Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction Tower™ and Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, and LeapFrog's Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™, Magic Adventures™ Telescope and Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™. 

"We're honored that our VTech and LeapFrog products have been recognized by leading toy industry and parenting experts," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "We're proud of our team that loves creating toys that bring joy and imagination to kids throughout the year."

Additional details about award-winning VTech and LeapFrog products can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. Highlights of award wins to date include:

VTech®

Storytime With Sunny™

  • Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award
  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Top Toy
  • Clamour Influencer Choice List
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Spiral Construction Tower™

  • Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award
  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Parents Recommendation
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex

  • The Toy Insider "Hot 20"
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower Firehouse™

  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Drill & Learn Workbench™

  • Walmart Top Toys

Style & Glam On Unicorn™

  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Baby/Toddler, Social Skills Builder
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)

Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster

  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Kid's Choice

Chompers the Number Dino™

  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

6-in-1 Tunnel of Fun™

  • PureWow's Happy Kids Award

LeapFrog®

Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™

  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Empowering Employment Skills
  • Best Products Food Toy of the Year
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube™

  • The Toy Insider "Hot 20"
  • Parents Best Toddler Toys
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Top 10 PAL Picks
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

Rainbow Learning Lights Mixer™

  • Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Slide-to-Read ABC Flash Cards™

  • Clamour Influencer Choice List
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Books/Media
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

Magic Adventures™ Telescope

  • The Toy Insider "STEM 10"
  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, School-Aged, Educational
  • Best Products STEAM Toy of the Year
  • Tom's Guide Best Toy of the Year

Mr. Pencil's® Scribble, Write & Read™

  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Educational
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval

ABCs & Activities Wooden Table™

  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award
  • National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA)
  • PAL (Play Advances Language) Award, Toys

Fruit Colors Learning Smoothie™

  • Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award
  • Mom's Choice Awards, Gold Award

LeapTab Touch™

  • Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide, Preschool, Speech Builder

About VTech®
VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen its position as a learning authority, VTech develops new products with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C., is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®
LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong.  LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

