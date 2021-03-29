VTech® Announces Collaboration with Save the Children

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges on a global scale. Children living in poverty have been particularly affected as schools are closed and they lack the facilities and equipment to learn at home. As a global leader in electronic learning products, VTech® has used its worldwide resources to collaborate with Save the Children to organize various events across multiple countries to support the vulnerable children in need.

VTech is pleased to announce that during the period from December 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2021, for every baby monitor and toy sold through its online shops in Canada and Hong Kong, and every baby monitor sold through its online shop in the U.S., US$1 will be donated by VTech to Save the Children.

A worldwide toy donation program has also been organized with over 4,400 electronic learning toys donated by VTech in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Hong Kong. The donation of electronic infant and toddler learning toys, which included Helping Heroes Fire Station™, Myla the Magical Unicorn™, and Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™, would help children learn with fun while they are staying and playing at home.

In addition, VTech employees have joined the "Letter Writing to Children" and "Save a Plate" events organized by Save the Children. Participating employees across the world have written letters with words of hope and encouragement to children in need of support, showing heartfelt care and love during this challenging period. Every dollar donated by VTech employees is matched by an equivalent donation on the part of the company. As for the "Save a Plate" fundraising event, VTech hosted a global virtual table for employees around the world to join and connect. While the employees have enjoyed this fun program organized in Christmas time, it has also helped lift struggling children out of hunger across the globe.

"With schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has severely disrupted the education and social life of children, especially for those living in under-resourced communities. Our collaboration with Save the Children will not only enable children to continue to learn through play, but also let them know that we are thinking of and caring for them," said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating and long-lasting impact on children's education. Our latest analysis shows that children across the world have lost an average of 74 days of education each due to school closures and a lack of access to remote learning. We must work together to ensure that all children can return to school, safely and happily," said Carol Szeto, CEO, Save the Children Hong Kong. "The collaboration with VTech, an international brand originated in Hong Kong and a global leader in electronic learning products, is a strong testament to our determination and ongoing efforts to protect and support children during these challenging times."

