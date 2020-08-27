VTech® Announces Expanded Availability of Popular Go! Go! Cory Carson® Toys

"Parents and kids are loving the new series and we are thrilled to help them create their own Go! Go! Cory Carson adventures with this toy line," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Kids can play with their new favorite characters and explore places from the show in real life!"

The award-winning Go! Go! Cory Carson toy line (2 years and up) lets kids create their own adventures with Cory and his friends, with vehicles based on the show's characters, and playsets inspired by popular locations from the show. Kids can train for a rescue mission at Freddie's Firehouse™ or dance with DJ Train Trax & the Roll Train™, both recipients of accolades from the Toy Insider, Mom's Choice Awards, National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) and PAL Awards (Play Advances Language). The products offer the engaging play experiences Go! Go! Smart Wheels toys are known for, using technology that brings vehicles to life with fun sounds, phrases, songs and multi-sensory learning to maximize fun. Playtime is made even more exciting by encouraging pretend play tied to the Go! Go! Cory Carson show. The toy line is available now, nationwide and online.

Seasons one and two of Go! Go! Cory Carson are streaming now on Netflix. With demand for Cory Carson soaring, a new special titled "Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp" was just released and is now available on Netflix. In the episode, Cory spends the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie, but jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride. A trailer is available at bit.ly/GGCCSummerCampYT.

This fall, new toys will continue to bring the adventures of Cory and his friends to life. Kids can explore Cory's Stay & Play Home™, a house built just for cars, or knock down walls at the O'Tool's Construction Site™. Both Go! Go! Cory Carson playsets come with mini characters that respond to PlayZone™ locations with unique phrases, sing-along songs and fun sounds. They will be available at major retailers this fall.

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/corycarson. Highlights of the new toys include:

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory's Stay & Play Home™: Welcome to the Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory's Stay & Play Home™, just like in the original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. Explore every room with Cory, Mama and Chrissy Carson mini characters in this 360° playset. This house is built just for cars with a pretend bathtub car wash complete with scrub brush, ramps and more. Hang out in Cory's room and place mini characters on the PlayZone™ location to hear unique phrases, sing-along songs and sounds. Slide down the ramp to watch T.V. in the living room or try to get Chrissy to take a bath just like in the show. Press the button near the fireplace to find a hidden door or press the T.V. button to watch DJ Train Trax. The home also features lights, sounds, music and phrases from your favorite characters. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint® location to hear them talk, play music and light up. C'mon, let's go! ($39.99; available Fall)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® O'Tool's Construction Site™: Let's build up the fun playing with Cory Carson and his friend Timmy O'Tool at the Go! Go! Cory Carson® O'Tool's Construction Site™ just like in the original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson! Explore all the things the O'Tool's construction site home has to offer with mini characters Cory and Timmy in this 360° playset. Help Cory and Timmy knock down walls, sound the whistle and slide down the ramp while listening to sounds and phrases from the episodes. Place Cory or Timmy on the PlayZone™ location and hear them each say unique phrases. Then, use the characters to smash through the brick wall at this active construction site. Create multiple configurations with four play pieces including one SmartPoint® location. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint® location to hear them talk, play music and see them light up. Car-a-bunga! ($19.99; available Fall)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® DJ Train Trax & the Roll Train™: Get ready to dance with Cory, Chrissy and DJ Train Trax & the Roll Train™ just like in the Go! Go! Cory Carson movie, "The Chrissy," on Netflix! Get on track with Roll Train host DJ Train Trax and play mixmaster with mini characters Cory Carson and Chrissy Carson on this electronic playset. Help Cory and Chrissy dance on stage or roll DJ Train Trax to light up his rainbow chimney while listening to sounds and phrases from the show. Place Cory and Chrissy on the stage to watch them light up, do "The Chrissy" and hear them interact with DJ Train Trax. Activate the PlayZone™ location on the mix table to hear Cory, Chrissy or other PlayZone™ vehicles (sold separately) say unique phrases. Press down on DJ Train Trax's hat or roll him around to trigger phrases, sounds, songs and special lighting effects. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint location in the DJ booth to hear them talk, play music and see them light up. Wicky-wicky, woo-woo! ($24.99; available now)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® Freddie's Firehouse™: Go on a rescue mission with Freddie Firetruck and Chrissy Carson at the Go! Go! Cory Carson® Freddie's Firehouse™ just like in the original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. Freddie's mom Carolyn Firetruck encourages exploration of all the exciting activities the electronic firehouse playset has to offer with mini PlayZone™ characters Freddie and Chrissy. Take a tour of the firehouse with Freddie and Chrissy just like in the show. Race down the slide with Freddie, Chrissy or other PlayZone vehicles (sold separately) to answer the call. Activate the PlayZone location at the bottom to hear each character say unique phrases. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint location at the firehouse door to hear them talk, play music and see them light up. Help save the day. ($14.99; available now)

Go! Go! Cory Carson® SmartPoint® Cory & Chrissy: I'm Cory, Cory Carson, and this is my little sister Chrissy! You're going to love going on adventures with us in Bumperton Hills just like in my Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. We'll have so much fun together. My little sister likes to tag along with me everywhere, and now she can. Put Chrissy on my roof to hear us talk to each other and sing songs for more role-play fun. Press my light-up windshield button to hear me talk. I'll tell you about the colors orange and green, and play three sing-along songs and six melodies. Pushing me around triggers fun sound effects, too. Place me on a SmartPoint® location and Chrissy on a PlayZone™ location on Go! Go! Cory Carson playsets to discover even more phrases, songs and sounds. Let's go! (Playsets sold separately.) ($11.99; available now)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

