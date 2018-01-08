VTech Announces Settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission on Cyber Attack Incident

"We are pleased to settle this two-year-old investigation by the FTC," said Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited. "Following the cyber attack incident, we updated our data security policy and adopted rigorous measures to strengthen the protection of our customers' data. We also took steps to address the technical notice and consent issues under COPPA."

VTech is committed to and will progressively execute data security improvements so that customers of VTech products and services can rest assured the data they entrust with VTech is well protected. VTech will also continue to be a market leader in providing innovative products that parents can trust.

