VTech® Communications, Inc. Expands Family of Baby Monitors with First-Ever LeapFrog® Line

"We are so excited to expand our monitor family and introduce new LeapFrog Baby Monitors," said Brad Pittmon, Vice President of Product Marketing, VTech Communications, Inc. "We know how much parents love LeapFrog toys and we look forward to being a part of their family's journey even earlier."

The LF920HD lets parents watch over their little ones at home on a 7-inch, 720p high-definition LCD parent unit display. They can view rooms from top to bottom with the 80-degree vertical tilt angle and from side to side with the 360-degree horizontal viewing capability. Parents can also magnify details up to eight times their original size with the crisp digital zoom range and monitor room temperature and humidity levels directly from the parent unit display. Plus, the monitor allows parents to see baby as clear as day, even in ultralow light, thanks to the advanced color night vision technology. Other features include sound-activated soothing that turns on a night light and soothing sounds when crying is detected, and a two-way, talk-back intercom that lets parents speak to baby through the parent unit.

The LF920HD is available now and retails for $179.95. Additional models will be rolled out in the upcoming months. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com/en-us/products/baby-care.

About VTech®

VTech is a leading manufacturer of award-winning baby monitors that help parents and families stay connected to baby from any room. VTech offers a range of monitors for every need, whether parents are looking for a budget-friendly audio monitor or a multi-camera HD video monitor with remote access. With intuitive operation and state-of-the-art technology, VTech baby monitors provide a modern convenience that helps give parents peace of mind.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to integrate economic growth, environmental protection and social responsibility in its business strategies to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high quality products for the wellbeing of people and benefits of society, aiming to drive sustainable value for its stakeholders and the communities. For more information, please visit www.vtechphones.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc., the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey, now offers high-quality baby monitors to provide parents with the support they need right from the start, with essential technology for all ages and stages. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Lorenzo

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech Communications

Related Links

http://www.vtechphones.com

