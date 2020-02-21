VTech® Debuts Go! Go! Cory Carson™ Toys, Bringing New Netflix Series to Life

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the introduction of the new Go! Go! Cory Carson™ toy line, based on the animated preschool series, available on Netflix. Inspired by VTech's award-winning Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line, Go! Go! Cory Carson follows the adventures of kid car Cory Carson, his family and his friends in Bumperton Hills as they navigate the winding roads of childhood. The new toy line is on display at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair®.

"Animation has brought our Go! Go! Smart Wheels line to life in a brand-new way," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Now, we get to bring the world of Go! Go! Cory Carson to kids with fun new toys featuring characters and locations they will recognize from the show."

The new Go! Go! Cory Carson toy line (2 years and up) lets kids create their own adventures with Cory and his friends, with vehicles based on the show's characters, and playsets inspired by popular scenes from the show, such as going on a rescue mission at Freddie's Firehouse. The products offer the engaging play experiences Go! Go! Smart Wheels toys are known for, using technology that brings vehicles to life with fun sounds, phrases and songs, and deliver multi-sensory learning to maximize fun. Playtime is made even more exciting by encouraging pretend play tied to the Go! Go! Cory Carson show.

The Go! Go! Cory Carson line is debuting at Toy Fair and will be available starting in March, exclusively at Target. Additional playsets and vehicles will be launching this fall at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/corycarson. Highlights from the line include:

Go! Go! Cory Carson™ SmartPoint® Characters: You're going to love going on adventures with these characters in Bumperton Hills just like in the Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson™. Press the light-up windshield button to hear the character talk. They can tell you about a color and play four sing-along songs and six melodies. Press the action button on the character's side for fun movement and sounds or roll it along for more phrases, sound effects and music. Place the character on a SmartPoint location on Go! Go! Cory Carson playsets (sold separately) to discover even more phrases, songs and sounds. Characters available (sold separately) include Cory, Freddie, Halle, Frannie, Kimmy and Timmy. (Available Spring 2020)

Go! Go! Cory Carson™ SmartPoint® Cory & Chrissy: I'm Cory, Cory Carson, and this is my little sister Chrissy! You're going to love going on adventures with us in Bumperton Hills just like in my Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson™. We'll have so much fun together. My little sister likes to tag around with me everywhere, and now she can. Put Chrissy on my head to hear us talk to each other and sing songs for more role-play fun. Press my light-up windshield button to hear me talk. I'll tell you about the colors orange and green, and play three sing-along songs and six melodies. Pushing me around triggers fun sound effects, too. Place me on a SmartPoint® location and Chrissy on a PlayZone™ location on Go! Go! Cory Carson playsets (sold separately) to discover even more phrases, songs and sounds. Let's go! (Available Spring 2020)

Go! Go! Cory Carson™ Freddie's Firehouse™: Go on a rescue mission with Freddie Firetruck and Chrissy Carson at the Go! Go! Cory Carson™ Freddie's Firehouse™ just like in the Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. Freddie's mom Carolyn Firetruck encourages exploration of all the exciting activities the firehouse has to offer with mini characters Freddie and Chrissy in this electronic playset. Help Freddie and Chrissy rescue Phil just like in the show. Race down the slide to answer the call, then activate the PlayZone™ location at the bottom to hear each character say unique phrases. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint location at the firehouse door to hear them talk, play music and see them light up. Help save the day. (Available Spring 2020)

Go! Go! Cory Carson™ DJ Train Trax & the Roll Train™: Get ready to dance with Cory, Chrissy and DJ Train Trax & the Roll Train™ just like in the Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson! Keep on moving with Roll Train host DJ Train Trax and play mixmaster with mini characters Cory Carson and Chrissy Carson on this electronic playset. Help Cory and Chrissy dance on stage or roll DJ Train Trax to light up his rainbow chimney while listening to sounds and phrases from the show. Place Cory and Chrissy on the stage to watch them light up, do "The Chrissy" and hear them interact with DJ Train Trax. Activate the PlayZone™ location on the stage to hear each of them say unique phrases. Press DJ Train Trax's hat or move him around to trigger phrases, sounds, songs and special lighting effects. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint location in the DJ booth to hear them talk, play music and see them light up. Wicky-wicky, woo-woo! (Available Spring 2020)

Go! Go! Cory Carson™ Cory's Stay & Play Home™: Welcome to the Go! Go! Cory Carson™ Cory's Stay & Play Home™, just like in the Netflix original series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. Explore every room in this electronic playset with the included Cory, Chrissy and Mama Carson mini characters. This house is built just for cars with features like ramps instead of stairs, a garage front door, a pretend bathtub car wash and much more. Hang out in Cory's room and place mini characters on the PlayZone™ location to hear unique phrases, sing-along songs and sounds. Slide down the ramp for a snack in the kitchen or try to get Chrissy to take a bath just like in the show. The home also features lights, sounds, music and phrases from your favorite characters. Place any SmartPoint® character (sold separately) on the SmartPoint location at the front door to hear them talk, play music and light up. C'mon, let's go! (Available Fall 2020)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

