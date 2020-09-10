VTech® Expands Baby, Infant, Toddler and Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Lines with Delightful Additions

"I am very proud of our great NEW toy line up for this Fall season. The VTech team continues to develop products that spark imagination and bring joy and fun to children and their parents," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our Go! Go! Smart Wheels products are perennial favorites and we expect this year to be no exception. We can't wait to see how excited kids are when they see the size of our Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower, which stands over three feet tall!"

Get two awesome toys in one with the Helping Heroes Fire Station™, a large colorful playset that transforms from a fire station into a fire truck and includes adorable hand-held figures for role-play fun. An update to the popular Smart Shots Sports Center™, the Count & Win Sports Center™ adds even more engaging features with an adjustable basket for kids to make a slam dunk and a target to take aim at in the soccer net. Little anglers will love catching fish with the delightfully silly Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™, featuring a smart fishing pole that recognizes different sea creatures. And for toddlers who love vehicle play, the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line is adding the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™, offering a thrilling, gravity fed playset with two track configurations for racing excitement.

Highlights of the baby, infant, toddler and Go! Go! Smart Wheels lines, available now at major retailers, include:

Helping Heroes Fire Station™: Calling all helpers! It's time to jump into action with the Helping Heroes Fire Station™. Firefighters Fiona and Frankie sleep, relax and work out in the multi-level fire station. Get ready for a rescue by checking the equipment and learning how to be a firefighter. When it's time for action, drop Fiona or Frankie through the opening and into the mini rescue vehicle. Transform the fire station into a fire truck and head out to be a hero. There's a kitten stuck in a tree—put up the extension ladder! Place firefighters Frankie and Fiona on the Talking Point location to hear sound effects, music and phrases about their roles as firefighters. Music & Sounds, Explore & Train and Rescue Mission play modes combine with three action buttons to create an imaginative and learning-packed play experience for little firefighters. ($39.99; ages 1½-4 years)

Count & Win Sports Center™: Win the learning game with the Count & Win Sports Center™. Toddlers get their muscles moving with a soccer ball to exercise their legs and feet, and a basketball to get little arms and hands working. Make a basket! Score a goal! The friendly goalie will cheer you on with encouraging phrases and sounds. It's easy to practice counting with a basket that keeps the score. One, two, three! Pull down the basket for a slam dunk. The animated LED scoreboard keeps the learning and the energy going. Little fingers get a fine-motor workout, too, with buttons to press, gears that turn and a trophy that slides up and down. Babies grow fast, and this sports center grows with them with two adjustable height levels. Enjoy 65+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases as you learn about shapes, colors, numbers and good sportsmanship. Get your little one a gift they'll be able to use for months to come. Count on it! ($39.99; ages 12-36 months)

Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™: Cast your line into a sea of play and learning with the Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™! Catch a sea creature on the magnetic bobber and watch it wiggle. Seven sea creatures wait on the pretend pond playmat, ready to jump on your line. Will it be a blue marlin, a yellow pufferfish or something else? The smart bobber recognizes each sea creature you catch, triggering the creature to respond with its unique personality in songs and phrases. As kids play, the interactive fishing pole teaches about animals, colors and numbers with three play modes, 10 songs and five melodies. The light-up bobber changes its color to match the color of the sea creature to reinforce color learning. Lining up the bobber with each magnetic sea creature helps kids develop hand/eye coordination. Their reward is a friendly, wiggly creature on the line! When playtime is done, place the playmat and all seven sea creatures inside the storage bucket. ($24.99; ages 2–5 years)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™: Race into three feet of fun with the two-in-one Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™! This versatile playset features two exciting track configurations. Stack tracks one atop of the other to form an impressive corkscrew track over three feet tall for dizzy downhill fun, or set up the tracks side by side for a dual-track racing experience. Place Rocky the Race Car on the launcher, then push the trophy to send the car zipping down the tracks on a fast-paced ride. The dual-track structure features off-road adventure with diversions down a secret path with a bumpy road, a switch track, trap doors and off-road hazards that will leave opponents stuck. Listen to three songs and six melodies and learn the letter "R" as you play. Get ready to race! Additional SmartPoint® cars are sold separately. ($29.99; ages 1-5 years)

