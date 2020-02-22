VTech® Grows Baby, Infant, Toddler and Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Lines with Engaging New Additions

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced exciting new additions to its award-winning baby, infant and toddler collection and Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line, with toys that will be on everyone's wish list. The new products are on display at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair®.

"We know that playtime is such an important part of a child's development," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "We have a heritage of being the brand that parents can trust to bring interactive playtime experiences that engage children in a really fun way. Our incredibly successful history of continual innovation in the early learning, infant, toddler and preschool space speaks for itself. 2020 is no exception – we are very excited about our newest products, which I am sure will delight parents and kids!"

Little anglers will love catching fish with the delightfully silly Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™, featuring a smart fishing pole that recognizes different sea creatures. An update to its popular Smart Shots Sports Center™, the Count & Win Sports Center™ adds even more engaging features with an adjustable basket for kids to make a slam dunk and a target to take aim at in the soccer net. Babies and toddlers will love following the Explore & Crawl Elephant™, encouraging little ones to crawl and walk after him as he moves along. For a surprise 2-in-1 experience, the Helping Heroes Fire Station™ is a large colorful playset that transforms from a fire station into a fire truck and includes adorable hand-held figures for role-play fun. And for toddlers who love vehicle play, the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® line is adding the Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™, offering a thrilling playset with two track configurations for racing excitement.

Highlights of the baby, infant, toddler and Go! Go! Smart Wheels lines, available later this year, include:

Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™: Cast into a sea of fun with the Jiggle & Giggle Fishing Set™. Kids can role-play fishing, and it's easy to cast the line into the pretend sea. When the bobber magnetically connects to an animal, it wiggles and jiggles. Good catch! The smart fishing pole recognizes seven different sea creatures and each one's number and color. Meet the purple seahorse who is ready to giddy up, or the happy green clam, each with its own, unique voice. The light-up bobber even changes color to match each sea animal! Little ones develop hand-eye coordination as they spin the reel and catch the sea creatures. Comes with a storage bucket for accessories. Ages 2-5 years.

Count & Win Sports Center™: Win the learning game with the Count & Win Sports Center™. Toddlers get their muscles moving with a soccer ball to exercise their legs and feet, and a basketball to get little arms and hands working. Make a basket! Score a goal! The friendly goalie will cheer you on with encouraging phrases and sounds. It's easy to practice counting with a basket that keeps the score. One, two, three! Pull down the basket for a slam dunk. The animated LED scoreboard keeps the learning and the energy going. Little fingers get a fine-motor workout, too, with buttons to press, gears that turn and a trophy that slides up and down. Babies grow fast, and this sports center grows with them with two adjustable height levels. Enjoy 65+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases as you learn about shapes, colors, numbers and good sportsmanship. Get your little one a gift they'll be able to use for months to come. Count on it! Ages 12-36 months.

Explore & Crawl Elephant™: It's time to explore! The cheerful Explore & Crawl Elephant™ encourages little ones to crawl and walk after him with ears that flap and a bright, light-up star. This soft, plush animal invites cuddles while providing lots of sensory stimulation with multiple textures and bright patterns. Kids build their gross motor skills as they practice crawling and walking after the elephant. Babies and toddlers can press any button to get the elephant moving, making playtime easy and rewarding. The elephant asks children to identify colors and numbers by pressing buttons. Watch the elephant crawl, sing and flap his ears in response! This toy's 45+ songs, melodies, sounds and phrases enliven playtime while teaching about colors, numbers and more. Ages 6-36 months.

Helping Heroes Fire Station™: Role-play your way to a rescue with the Helping Heroes Fire Station™ playset. Set the stage with the fire truck that converts to a fire station. Firefighters Fiona and Frankie can occupy three different play levels where they can perform fire drills, check their equipment and gas up the included mini fire truck and helicopter. Sound the alarm! Someone needs help! Send a firefighter down the hole and into the non-electronic mini fire truck. Down the ramp it goes! Transform the fire station into a fire truck and place one of the firefighters in the driver's seat to answer the call. Need more help? Let the included helicopter take off from the helipad. Place a firefighter onto the Talking Point on top of the truck or press one of the light-up buttons to hear firefighter sounds, fun facts and role-play scenarios. Enjoy imagination-inspiring features like an elevator, fire hose, ladder and gas pump. Accessories include two firefighters, a mini fire truck, a helicopter and a ladder, which store inside the fire truck. Ages 1½-4 years.

Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™: Standing an astounding three feet tall, the two-in-one Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Ultimate Corkscrew Tower™ features two exciting race configurations, five SmartPoint® locations and Rocky the Race Car. Stack tracks one atop the other to form an impressive 36-inch-high corkscrew track for dizzy downhill fun, or set up the tracks side by side for a dual-track racing experience. Place the Race Car on the launcher, then push the trophy to send Rocky zipping down the tracks on a fast-paced ride. The dual-track structure features off-road adventure with diversions down a secret path with a trap door, bumpy roads and off-road hazards that will leave opponents stuck in the mud. Listen to three songs, six melodies and fun phrases as you play. Rocky is roaring to go! Additional SmartPoint® cars sold separately. Ages 1-5 years.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 31 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

