VTech Introduces ET600 Series--the Next Generation of SIP Phones

"The new ET600 Series incorporates a host of new features aimed at helping users manage calls quickly and efficiently," said Chad Collins, vice president of sales, Americas, VTech Communications, Inc. "Color LCD screens and dedicated feature keys enable convenient call handling, while zero touch provisioning allows for easy installation. Additionally, audio quality for the ET600 is unparalleled thanks to the integration of world-renown Snom® audio and software."

The ET685 color deskset is the ideal deskset system for users who manage and delegate calls on a daily basis. Featuring a 4.3-inch color LCD display that portrays 10 clear lines of information, the ET685 makes it easy for employees to handle multiple calls simultaneously and can support up to 12 SIP lines or accounts from a single setup. Six programmable feature keys, four soft keys, and 16 dedicated feature keys provide users with the ability to manage calls quickly. A second LCD screen provides access to four pages of six self-labeling feature keys with multi-color LEDs. Users can easily create custom keys for shared call appearances (SCA), busy lamp fields (BLF), speed dials, and feature codes.

Zero touch provisioning allows for easy setup, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) support grants users the ability to position the ET685 anywhere that's convenient without worrying about AC outlets or complicated wiring. Built-in Bluetooth® enables users to easily pair a favorite headset to the system for hands-free calling.

The ET635 color deskset is designed with many of the same features as the ET685, while incorporating eight self-labeling programmable feature keys that surround a 2.8-inch color LCD display. The system features multiple configurations in addition to the self-labeling programmable feature keys, such as four soft keys and 15 dedicated feature keys. An integrated proximity sensor allows the display to dynamically change the key labels when your reaches for the phone.

The ET6 Expansion Module increases the functionality for the ET685 and ET635 desksets by providing additional programmable function keys. Each ET6 offers 18 multi-color LED programmable keys beside a large 4.3-inch graphic LCD display. These buttons can easily be programmed to add features, including call parking, pickup, transfer, call forward, and speed dials. Whether in a large or small office, business users can handle calls quickly and efficiently by pairing up to three expansion modules per phone when using the USB ports in both the ET685 and ET635.

For businesses interested in an affordable entry level solution that delivers many of the same capabilities, the VTech ET605 SIP deskset features two programmable keys, two SIP account support, and a monochrome LCD display. An additional deskset, the ET617, will soon be available in the second half of 2018, featuring four programmable keys, four SIP account support, GigE, and a 2.8-inch color LCD display.

The ET600 Series comes with a three-year standard warranty with advanced product replacement.

The ErisTerminal ET685 and ET635 includes:

Advanced call handling

Zero touch provisioning

Second screen programmable keys (ET685 only)

Self-labeling programmable keys (ET635 only)

Proximity sensor (ET635 only)

Bluetooth connectivity for headsets (ET685 only)

Connectivity options

Advanced connectivity with USB

Sensor hook switch

Full-duplex speakerphone

HD voice quality

HD voice quality with Opus support (ET635 only)

Secure communication

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Three-year warranty

The ErisTerminal ET6 includes:

18 multi-color LED keys

Large 4.3-inch graphic LCD

Plug and Play

Pair up to three modules

Matched mounting

Three-year warranty

MSRP: $219 (ET635); $269 (ET685); $137 (ET6); $65 (ET605)

For more information on VTech® and the VTech ErisTerminal ET600 Series, please visit https://businessphones.vtech.com.

About VTech

VTech provides a full portfolio of strong brands and a diverse collection of telecommunications products that elevate the business customer and hotel guest experience through state-of-the-art technology. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information, please visit businessphones.vtech.com.

