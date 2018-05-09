VTech Introduces New SIP Cordless 4-Line Phone Series to ErisTerminal Product Family

"Shifting business communication tools to SIP-based solutions allows for easy scalability and increased cost savings—two important must-haves for growing small businesses," said Chad Collins, vice president of sales, Americas, VTech Communications, Inc. "Along with these traditional SIP benefits, the VDP650 Cordless 4-Line Series provides flexibility as a cordless phone solution. Users can move around a space—without being tethered to a set location. They can experience the same HD voice quality SIP desksets are known for."

The VDP651 is the only cordless handset on the market that displays the status of four lines of incoming calls via backlit LED line keys. Because of this, employees can easily handle multiple calls, and always know who's on hold and which customers need attention. The handset's key system emulation operation means someone can place a call on hold with one button, and then retrieve the call from another device. Calls made to a main number can be easily directed to the correct employees without interruption. From there, employees can answer, hold or transfer incoming calls directly from the handset. Restaurants, retail stores and many other small businesses are likely to find the key system emulation an ideal communications feature for their busy workplaces.

The VDP658 deskset is the perfect solution for users who want the look and feel of a deskset without sacrificing the convenience of a cordless handset. Employees can move the cordless deskset around whenever—and wherever—they want with no plugs or power outlet required. Additionally, the deskset features a large display screen and programmable feature keys that allow for a truly customizable experience.

Installation of the new cordless 4-line deskset series is simple. Only the VDP650 base station requires provisioning and configuration by a service provider. After the base station is setup, users can pair up to 10 cordless desksets or cordless handsets in any combination that meets their specific needs. With up to 500 feet of range from the base station, employees can retain mobility without worrying about signal loss or a disconnected call. If a business ever needs more range, they can add up to five VSP605 accessory repeaters for increased coverage.

The ErisTerminal VDP650 Cordless 4-Line Series (VDP650, VDP651 and VDP658) product features include:

Key system emulation

Easy wireless installation

Programmable line keys

Clear mobility with DECT 6.0 digital technology

Scalability

HD voice quality

Flexibility

Repeater support

Convenient mounting

Three-year warranty

MSRP: $142.00 (VDP650); $116.00 (VDP651); $207.00 (VDP658)

For more information on VTech and the VTech ErisTerminal 4-Line Series, please visit https://businessphones.vtech.com.

About VTech

VTech provides a full portfolio of strong brands and a diverse collection of telecommunications products that elevate the business customer and hotel guest experience through state-of-the-art technology. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information, please visit businessphones.vtech.com.



