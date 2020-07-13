VTech® KidiZoom® Creator Cam gives kids the tools they need to create content.

"The VTech Kidi product line is all about cool tech for kids – from smartwatches to cameras, we love bringing the latest tech into fun, kid-friendly gadgets that let them explore technology in safe, age-appropriate ways," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Kids love creating and watching their own videos, so the Kidizoom Creator Cam is a fantastic addition to our lineup. It has everything kids need to explore their creativity using video while having a blast doing it."

The KidiZoom Creator Cam, part of the award-winning Kidi line of children's electronics, lets kids be the star. Complete with easy to use on-screen editing capabilities and a green screen to create amazing special effects, this high-definition video camera kit comes with everything kids need to create awesome video content, whether they are getting chased by a T-Rex, going to outer space or making themselves disappear! Set up with the included tabletop tripod that also converts to a selfie stick, then use the editing and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse videos. The camera is kid-friendly and does not have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so video can only be uploaded via the included USB cable at a parent's discretion. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately), and a rechargeable battery.

The KidiZoom Creator Cam is recommended for ages 5 years and up and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/creatorcam.

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

