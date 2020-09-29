VTech® KidiZoom® Creator Cam, LeapFrog® 100 Animals Book™ and Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook Selected for TTPM Holiday Most Wanted List

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced their KidiZoom® Creator Cam, 100 Animals Book™ and Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook were named to the TTPM Most Wanted List. Chosen from thousands of toys reviewed by TTPM, a leading video product reviewer for toys, baby toys & gear and pet products, the Most Wanted List comprises the top toys in demand for the holiday gift-giving season.

"The holiday awards season is an exciting time for us as we see the industry experts pick their favorite toys and what they think will resonate with kids," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "With a tremendous response to our KidiZoom Creator Cam and our LeapFrog toys packed with engaging content kids will love to discover, we agree these toys will be 'Most Wanted' by kids this holiday season."

Highlighted in the Learning and Active Play category, VTech's KidiZoom Creator Cam is a kid-friendly, high-definition video camera kit that comes with a green screen, 20 animated backgrounds to create special effects and a mini tripod that converts into a selfie stick. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately) and with no built-in Wi-Fi connection, videos can be uploaded at a parent's discretion via the included USB cable.

Also in the Learning and Active Play category, LeapFrog's Learning Animals Book, a complement to the best-selling Learning Friends® 100 Words Book™, is fully bilingual, introducing kids to 100 animals in both English and Spanish. In the Entertainment category, LeapFrog's Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook lets kids play along with the new series and solve three games of Blue's Clues while exploring learning apps.

"VTech and LeapFrog continue to make our Most Wanted List because they offer innovative, on-trend products," said Jim Silver, CEO/Editor in Chief, TTPM. "The KidiZoom Creator Cam inspires kids who want to be content creators, LeapFrog's 100 Animals Book makes bilingual learning fun, and the Blue's Clues & You! Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook allows kids to play out Blue's adventures at home."

Full details about these products can be found below and at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com.

VTech® KidiZoom® Creator Cam: Be a kid creator with the KidiZoom® Creator Cam digital camera! Create awesome videos with this high-definition video camera kit. Use the included green screen and 20+ animated backgrounds to get chased by a T-Rex, go to outer space or make yourself disappear! Set up your shot with the tabletop tripod/selfie stick and built-in microphone, then use the easy on-screen editing and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse video. Intended for ages 5–10 years. Video can only be uploaded via included USB cable at parent's discretion. Green screen required for some special effects. Camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32 GB (card not included). Requires 3.7-volt lithium ion battery, included. Recharge battery with included USB cable. ($59.99; ages 5+ years)

LeapFrog® 100 Animals Book™: Hold 100 animals in your hands with the touch-sensitive pages of the 100 Animals Book™! Six double-sided, interactive pages feature animals from 12 habitats and environments. Kids have a natural curiosity about animals, and this book provides lots of opportunities for exploration with illustrations and photographs of animals from the desert, savanna, rain forest and more. Three modes teach about animal names, animal sounds and fun facts on each page. Switch the language setting to hear about the animals and listen to songs in either English or Spanish. Fun facts about animals promote early science awareness, making this book a must-have addition to every little learner's library. ($17.99; ages 18+ months)

LeapFrog® Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook: Learn what's new with Blue and Josh! The Blue's Clues & You!™ Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook with non-removable crayon looks like Josh's Handy Dandy Notebook from the show. Learn through pretend play with 14 light-up app icons that introduce toddlers and preschoolers to colors, counting, shapes, weather, health and hygiene. The Really Smart Handy Dandy Notebook features phone, music and mail apps for pretend play with Blue, Josh and Mailbox. Pretend to talk to Josh and Blue on the phone, check your email with Mailbox and use the music app to dance to fun Blue's Clues & You!-inspired tunes. Press the button with the picture of Blue to hear a variety of her fun barks. ($14.99; ages 2+ years)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About TTPM

TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) is the leading and largest video reviewer of Toys, Baby Gear, and Pet Products. Consumers can research products on TTPM's website or YouTube Channels before buying online or purchasing in store. TTPM YouTube Toy Channel is the #1 channel viewed by parents looking to buy toys. TTPM creates video reviews for more than 3,000 products yearly in their own studio. For more information and to view details on the 2019 Most Wanted List, please visit: https://ttpm.com.

