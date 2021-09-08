VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX3, Next Generation of the Best-Selling Smartwatch for Kids*, Available Now

"Every year we raise the bar with creative new features such as the ability to play games and message with a friend," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Our KidiZoom Smartwatch line has always had the latest, coolest tech – adults even tell us they wish their smartwatch had the same features – and this year's KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is no exception!"

The kid-friendly KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 features two cameras for pictures, selfies and videos plus one- and two-player games, daily reminders and an LED that doubles as a flash and flashlight. Kids can even pair up with a friend who also has a DX3 to share preset messages or play Treasure Hunt, Find the Diamonds and Tic-Tac-Toe. Additionally, they can create custom clockfaces from their own photos or swipe through 50+ animated faces to personalize their watch. Adults can also set Daily Reminders to help kids stay on track, and switch to School mode when it's time to limit the DX3 to watch-only use. Single-player games like Monster Catcher lets kids find 80+ invisible creatures, or they can challenge themselves with movement games Racing Run, Crazy Dance and Funky Jump. More free games, clockfaces and camera effects can be downloaded from Learning Lodge®.

The KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is recommended for ages 4 years and up and comes in a variety of colors, such as blue, purple, pink and black. It is available now at major retailers with a suggested retail price of $62.99. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

*Source: The NPD Group/ Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2018-2020

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

