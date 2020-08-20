VTech® Offers Magical Color Play with New Myla's Sparkling Friends™, Available Now

"Kids are going to love our new collectible line of Myla's Sparkling Friends," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "These small, cute and loveable interactive animals offer bright, magical color play, plus they're packed with value at a great, low price."

Kids can brighten up every day by collecting all six of Myla's Sparkling Friends that talk, sing and light up with a rainbow of colors. Color play becomes magical when kids choose a color on the Sparkling Friends' necklaces and then touch four different locations to change them to that color. Myla's Sparkling Friends respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses that highlight their unique personalities! They'll also reveal a lucky color, change colors to match their mood and even ask kids to share their hopes and dreams. Press their action button to see wings flap and tails and tail feathers wag as they create a magical light show. Kids can also sing along to a colorful song or accessorize themselves and Myla's Sparkling Friends with shared accessories such as hair clips, combs and rings.

Myla's Sparkling Friends, sold separately, are recommended for ages 4 years and up. The suggested retail price is $14.99 each and they are available at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com. Highlights of the line include:

Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Mia the Unicorn and Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Riley the Unicorn (sold separately): Playtime is magical with Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Mia the Unicorn and Riley the Unicorn! These beautiful unicorn toys talk, sing and light up with a kaleidoscope of colors. Touch Mia or Riley's magical necklace, then touch their horn, eyes and wings to change their color. Mia and Riley will respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses about their mood, feelings and lucky colors. Sing a colorful duet with Mia or Riley by touching their mouth. Squeeze Mia or Riley's leg to flap their wings and trigger lights and playful responses. Brush their mane and tail using the included comb and add some extra flair with two hair clips for you to share. Collect all of Myla's Sparkling Friends™ (each sold separately) for more colorful play.

Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Finn the Fox and Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Ava the Fox (sold separately): Playtime is magical with Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Finn the Fox and Ava the Fox! These beautiful fox toys talk, sing and light up with a kaleidoscope of colors. Touch Finn or Ava's magical necklace, then touch their hair, eyes and ears to change their color. Finn and Ava will respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses about their mood, feelings and lucky colors. Sing a colorful duet with Finn or Ava by touching their mouth. Push Finn or Ava's leg to wag their tails and trigger lights and playful responses. Brush their tail using the included brush and add some extra flair with two hair clips for you to share. Collect all of Myla's Sparkling Friends™ (each sold separately) for more colorful play!

Available Fall 2020

Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Penny the Peacock: Playtime is magical with Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Penny the Peacock! This beautiful peacock toy talks, sings and lights up with a kaleidoscope of colors. Touch Penny's magical necklace, then touch her crest, eyes and tail to change their color. Penny will respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses about her mood, feelings and lucky colors. Sing a colorful duet with Penny by touching her mouth. Push Penny's wing to move her tail and trigger lights and playful responses. Add some extra flair with four charms to put on her tail or place the crown on her head. Collect all of Myla's Sparkling Friends™ (each sold separately) for more colorful play!

Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Piper the Dragon: Playtime is magical with Myla's Sparkling Friends™ Piper the Dragon! This beautiful dragon toy talks, sings and lights up with a kaleidoscope of colors. Touch Piper's magical necklace, then touch her horn, eyes and wings to change their color. Piper will respond with more than 100 fun, magical responses about her mood, feelings and lucky colors. Sing a colorful duet with Piper by touching her mouth. Squeeze Piper's leg to flap her wings and trigger lights and playful responses. Add some extra flair to Piper with a crown and two bracelets that kids can use as rings. Collect all of Myla's Sparkling Friends™ (each sold separately) for more colorful play! Piper is available exclusively at Walmart.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

