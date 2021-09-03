VTech® Offers Non-Stop Action with Introduction of New Marble Rush™ Line

"We are so excited to put our own spin on marble play with the introduction of our Marble Rush line," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Marble Rush offers numerous fun, active play challenges that kids will love."

Marble Rush lets kids build thrilling courses, send marbles into motion and compete with family and friends in exciting challenges with sounds and lights. Each Marble Rush set contains color-coded blocks and easy-to-follow building instructions for kids to create a variety of courses from beginner to advanced levels, or create their own with endless possibilities. They can also be combined with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset for non-stop fun.

Marble Rush is recommended for ages 4 years and up and available at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com/marblerush. The introductory line includes:

Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™: Roll through thrilling stunts and exciting challenges with the Marble Rush™ Ultimate Set™. This 145-piece color-coded building set includes a spinning Ferris wheel, a swirling cone that plays a musical light show, thrilling ramps, fast tracks, extreme launchers and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or you can create your own courses for endless excitement and fun. When construction is complete, kids can launch the 10 included marbles into action down ramps, fast tracks and more. Work together with family and friends to use the exciting launchers to keep the marbles in constant motion and bring them back to the beginning. Kids will also love sending the marbles on a ride around the Ferris wheel or spinning down the musical funnel of light! Additionally, two easy-to-connect extreme launchers allow kids to create exciting skill challenges. Combine with other Marble Rush sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more builds at vtechkids.com/marblerush. ($47.99)

Marble Rush™ Launchpad Set™: Build thrilling stunts, exciting challenges and help marbles take off with the Marble Rush™ Launchpad Set™. This 89-piece color-coded building set includes a musical light-show, interactive light-up rocket ship, thrilling ramps, fast tracks, extreme launchers and bases that all easily connect together. The easy-to-follow leveled guide includes three different builds from beginner to advanced, or create your own courses for endless excitement and fun. When construction is complete, kids can launch the 10 included marbles into action through courses and down ramps to the launcher and jump challenges. Work together with family and friends to use the exciting launchers to keep the marbles in constant motion and bring them back to the beginning. Kids will also have a "blast" counting down to the rocket ship launch! Additionally, color-coded pieces allow kids the freedom to create different combinations. Combine with other Marble Rush™ sets (sold separately) to create an extreme playset. Find more builds at vtechkids.com/marblerush. ($27.99)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nicole Francisco

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech

Related Links

http://www.vtech.com

