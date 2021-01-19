VTech® to Launch Green Electronic Learning Products with Pledge for Sustainability by 2030

For LeapFrog® products, in addition to a new Choppin' Fun Learning Pot™ with vegetables and accessories made from plant-based plastic, VTech will source materials from responsibly managed forests certified by Forest Stewardship Council® for two new wooden toys, Touch & Learn Nature ABC Board™ and Interactive Wooden Animal Puzzle™.

The introduction of sustainable product packaging for VTech toys is also well underway. Currently 94% of the packaging materials is recyclable, while 90% of the cardboard used in the packaging is recycled materials. VTech is also committed to eliminating fossil-based blister packaging and replacing it with plant-based alternative in 99% of the electronic learning products by 2025.

In order to support circular economy initiatives in its major markets, VTech has engaged in various post-consumer packaging recycling programs in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Packaging recycling labels such as "How2Recycle®" and "On-Pack Recycling" have also been placed on the product packaging of its electronic learning products for consumers' easy reference.

To encourage post-consumer product recycling, VTech has partnered with leading international recycling companies such as TerraCycle® in the US and Electronic Products Recycling Association in Canada. It has also followed the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive in Europe by adding product recycling labels on the product packaging. These recycling programs provide an easy way for consumers to recycle VTech's electronic learning products in the respective countries.

VTech's ongoing efforts to develop eco-friendly products and packaging and continuous engagement in various post-consumer recycling programs in the major markets have demonstrated its commitment to the 5-year Sustainability Plan 2025 released on June 5, 2020.

"VTech's sustainability vision is to create sustainable value for the lives of people and protect the planet for the future generations," said Dr. Allan Wong, Chairman and Group CEO of VTech Holdings Limited. "We are committed to using sustainable materials in our products and packaging and recycling them in a responsible way, using eco-friendly transportation modes in our supply chain management, increasing the use of renewable energy and reducing the consumption of natural resources in our production process."

To learn more about VTech's sustainability efforts and achievements, please visit https://www.vtech.com/en/sustainability/.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

