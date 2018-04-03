VTech Unveils Next Evolution of ErisTerminal SIP Deskset Phones

"The demands of today's businesses are constantly changing, and customers are increasingly looking for modern yet cost-effective solutions to solve common communication challenges," said Chad Collins, vice president of sales, Americas, VTech Communications, Inc. "Our new ErisTerminal products provide decision makers and leaders alike with the flexible telecommunication solutions they need to continue growing their business."

The award-winning VTech ErisTerminal family is designed to give businesses the telecommunications solutions that fit their unique size and needs. From basic desksets to executive offerings with color screens, the VSP800 series of deskset phones features audio backed by Snom's world-renown German engineering. Equipped with user-friendly LCD displays and easy-to-use USB ports, users can manage multiple calls with advanced call handling features, including programmable keys, soft keys and dedicated feature keys.

With a 4.3-inch color LCD display, the ErisTerminal VSP875G SIP deskset offers Bluetooth® connectivity for headsets, and advanced connectivity via USB and a sensor hook switch. The VSP08 Expansion Module increases the functionality for the VSP815G, VSP815G and VSP875G desksets by offering 18 multi-color LED keys, matched mounting, plug and play options, and the ability to pair up to three modules with one phone to manage even more calls.

VSP800 SIP deskset series (VSP810, VSP815G, VSP845G, VSP875G) product features include:

Advanced call handling

Zero touch provisioning

One-button call routing

Bluetooth and USB connectivity options

Full-duplex speakerphones

Snom engineering and advanced audio

HD voice quality

Secure communication

Power over Ethernet

Three-year warranties

Available at Amazon.com; MSRP: $137 (VSP08); $155 (VSP810); $163 (VSP815G); $298 (VSP845G); $350 (VSP875G)

Note: A SIP service subscription is required for ErisTerminal phones from authorized technology partners listed in the above link.

For more information on VTech Business Solutions and the ErisTerminal business phones, please visit: businessphones.vtech.com.

About VTech

VTech provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business consumer experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. The group's business phones scale from small operations to enterprise-level corporations. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

In 2016, VTech acquired Snom Technology, a German pioneer in VoIP development. VTech has leveraged their global experience in telephony, engineering and manufacturing with the technical expertise of Snom to deliver an innovative and diverse product portfolio in the business market.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. The VTech mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products in a manner that minimizes any impact on the environment, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community.

© 2018 VTech Communications Inc. All rights reserved. ErisTerminal® is a registered trademark of VTech Communications, Inc. Snom® is a registered trademark owned by Snom Technology GmbH. The Bluetooth® wordmark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by VTech is under license.

Media Contact:

Julie Teune

Edelman

503-471-6833

julie.teune@edelman.com

