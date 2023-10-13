VTech's Drill & Learn Workbench™ Chosen for Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List

News provided by

VTech Electronics North America

13 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

VTech® Product Selected by Walmart as Must-Have Holiday Toy

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced that its Drill & Learn Workbench™ has been named to Walmart's 2023 Top Toys List. Every item on the distinguished list is specifically selected by the retailer and includes an incredible selection of the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season.

"Walmart's Top Toys List is an important list-making helper for gift givers each holiday season and we are delighted that our Drill & Learn Workbench is featured as a top toy," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America.

Continue Reading
VTech® Drill & Learn Workbench™
VTech® Drill & Learn Workbench™

The Drill & Learn Workbench can be assembled for the first DIY project using the included power tools. Then, use the hand tools to hang the clock on the peg board with the wrench or screw in the pegs to hang the tools. Three cool power tools make quick work of any project. Explore the drill press, sander and circular saw, and hear sounds and facts about each one when placed on the bench. Let's build something special! Build discovery with nine project ideas young builders can make with the included tools and building pieces. Light-up buttons introduce the drill, saw, screwdriver, vise and hammer, as well as colors and a little joke—nailed it! Three modes help kids explore all the tool-riffic things the workbench has to offer, listen to music while they work, and show off their discoveries in Quiz mode. Keep a tidy workspace with storage and trays that hold all the tools and building pieces when not in use.

The Drill & Learn Workbench is recommended for ages 3 to 6 years and retails for $49.97. The product is available now exclusively at Walmart.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook, www.instagram.com/vtechtoys on Instagram, or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.com.

Media Contact:
Lauren Fagan
Coyne Public Relations
973-588-2000
[email protected]

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America

Also from this source

VTech® Introduces Action-Packed Way to Race and Recycle with Turbo Edge Riders™

VTech® Introduces Action-Packed Way to Race and Recycle with Turbo Edge Riders™

Today VTech® announced the availability of Turbo Edge Riders™, an innovative new line of track sets. Turbo Edge Riders combine racing and creativity, ...
VTech® Displays Engaging Collection of New Products at Toy Fair® 2023

VTech® Displays Engaging Collection of New Products at Toy Fair® 2023

Today VTech® will showcase its lineup of products that foster imagination, discovery and developmental milestones through playful innovations at Toy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Toys

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.