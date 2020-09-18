VTech's KidiZoom® Creator Cam and Helping Heroes Fire Station™ Chosen for Walmart's Top Rated by Kids Toy List

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced two toys have been named to Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list. Every item on the distinguished list is specifically selected by the true experts – kids – and includes an incredible selection of the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season. VTech's KidiZoom® Creator Cam was featured in the High-Tech Gadgets category, highlighting toys that encourage creativity and content creation for young minds, while the Helping Heroes Fire Station™ was showcased in the Screen-Free Indoor Entertainment category, including toys that keep kids busy and engaged for hours without a screen.

"We're ecstatic that our toys were handpicked for Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list, and to have multiple products chosen is truly an honor," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Both the KidiZoom Creator Cam and Helping Heroes Fire Station embody our goal of creating toys that inspire curiosity and provide fun, engaging playtime. We anticipate these will be at the top of kids' wish lists this year."

The KidiZoom Creator Cam, part of the award-winning Kidi line of children's electronics, lets kids be the star. Complete with easy to use on-screen editing capabilities and a green screen to create amazing special effects, this high-definition video camera kit comes with everything kids need to create awesome video content, whether they are getting chased by a T-Rex, going to outer space or making themselves disappear! Set up with the included tabletop tripod that also converts to a selfie stick, then use the editing and creativity tools to create trick shots and time-lapse videos. The camera is kid-friendly and does not have a built-in Wi-Fi connection, so video can only be uploaded via the included USB cable at a parent's discretion. The camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage to 32GB (card sold separately), and a rechargeable battery.

The Helping Heroes Fire Station is an imaginative 2-in-1 playset that transforms from a multi-level fire station to a fire truck. Firefighters Fiona and Frankie sleep, relax and work out in the station, then when it's time to jump into action, all of the equipment is ready. Drop a figure into the mini rescue vehicle, pilot the helicopter or transform the fire station into the fire truck, which includes an extension ladder, water hose and sprayer. Fiona and Frankie can be placed on the Talking Point location to hear sound effects, music and phrases about their roles.

The KidiZoom Creator Cam is recommended for ages 5 years and up and retails for $59, and the Helping Heroes Fire Station is recommended for ages 1½-4 years and retails for $39.82. They are both available now at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40 year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

