VTech's KidiZoom® PrintCam™ and Hover Pup™ Chosen for Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

"Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids Toy List is a great program to help point gift-givers in the right direction by recognizing toys that have already been given the seal of approval from kids!" said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "It's always an honor when our toys are selected, and I am extremely proud of our team's ability to continually innovate and bring toys to market that offer play experiences that kids love."

With the KidiZoom PrintCam, kids can preview their photos on the 2.4" color screen and print regular or panoramic photos in black and white instantly. The included paper roll prints up to 80 images, offering a pennies-per-print value! When the paper is gone, the KidiZoom® PrintCam™ Paper Refill Pack (sold separately) provides three more paper rolls and two rolls of adhesive paper to turn photos into stickers. This kid-friendly, full-featured digital camera also takes videos and features a flip-up lens for selfies. Kids can unleash their creativity and add digital stickers, filters and borders to any image or video, or turn photos into line drawings they can print and color. Browse 110+ templates and activities and print greeting cards, play money, game boards and more. Three video games are included for playtime between photo shoots. Adults can back up photos and videos by transferring them to a computer using the included USB cable. Adults can also set daily time and print limits or turn off games. Use the microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32GB with a memory card (not included).

The interactive Hover Pup gets playtime rolling with three different ways to play. Kids will learn about numbers and counting with floor play, then get up and dance with this encouraging puppy that turns and rolls along on its hoverboard. The giggles and gross motor skills keep growing with a game of follow the leader, while motion sensors let the puppy avoid obstacles and keep moving forward when someone is following it. When it's time for a break, pick up the pup, and it knows it's time to slow down. Kids can also explore two learning buttons, a light-up heart and an interactive paw button to learn about numbers, counting, music and feelings and to hear encouraging phrases. More than 65 songs, melodies, sounds and phrases help children learn vocabulary words along with lively tunes.

The KidiZoom PrintCam is recommended for ages 4 years and up and retails for $71, and the Hover Pup is recommended for ages 9-36 months and is available exclusively at Walmart for $24.97. They are both available now at Walmart.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

